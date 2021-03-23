David Attenborough Docuseries ‘Life in Color’ is Coming to Netflix in April 2021

Netflix found overwhelming success with its Original docuseries Our Planet in 2019. Finally, the next breathtaking nature docuseries, Life in Color, a co-production between Netflix and the BBC, is coming to Netflix in April 2021.

Instead of focusing on the impact climate change has on the fragile ecosystems of the Earth, Life in Colour will instead focus on how color is used in animal interactions and the vital role it plays. Life in Colour could become one of the most visually captivating and breathtaking docuseries of all time as a new technology for cameras has been specially developed for the docuseries.

When will Life in Color be on Netflix?

We knew for quite some time that Life in Color would be coming to Netflix in 2021. Now, with the release of the series trailer, we can confirm that Life in Color is coming to Netflix on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021.

Who are the production teams behind Life in Color?

Humble Bee Films is the production company that will be producing Life in Color. The Australian based Sealight Pictures has been confirmed to be co-producing the series with Humble Bee Films, the studio will be producing episodes that are predominantly focused on aquatic life.

What about Silverback Films?

Silverback Films is the production company that produced the Netflix Original, Our Planet. According to the information we have so far, Silverback Films will not be involved with the production of Life in Color.

Will Life in Color be available to stream in all regions?

Some subscribers will be disappointed to hear that Life in Color will not be available to stream on Netflix in their region.

In the UK, Life in Color was available to watch on BBC One, and has since been available to stream on their streaming service BBC iPlayer.

Australia’s Channel 9 has also been confirmed to be working with Netflix and the BBC on the production of Life in Color. At the time of writing it’s not clear if the series will be broadcast on Channel 9 or if it’s coming to Netflix Australia.

In regards to all other regions, Life in Color should be arriving as a Netflix Original.

Are you looking forward to the release of Life in Color? Let us know in the comments below.