Sci-Fi Thriller ‘STOWAWAY’ is Coming to Netflix in April 2021

Coming to Netflix in April 2021 is the exciting new sci-fi thriller STOWAWAY. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Joe Penna’s claustrophobic space dram, including the plot, cast, trailers, and the Netflix release date.

STOWAWAY is an upcoming Netflix Original sci-fi thriller co-written and directed by Joe Penna. Ryan Morrison the editor of STOWAWAY co-wrote the movie alongside Penna.

Netflix recently acquired the rights to the movie in December 2020, after Sony dropped out of a multi-territory deal.

When is the STOWAWAY Netflix release date?

STOWAWAY will be available to stream on Netflix on Thursday, April 22nd, 2021. The sci-fi thriller will be available to stream in the majority of countries around the world, with only some limited countries in Asia and Europe not receiving the feature.

What is the plot of STOWAWAY?

Shortly after their lift-off from Earth, the crew of a spaceship on a two-year mission to Mars discovers an accidental stowaway on board. Unable to return to Earth, the crew are at risk of running out of resources, and damage to the life support systems leaves them in peril. With the mission and their lives threatened, only the ship’s medical researcher is the voice of reason against the group who have already decided in favor to remove the accidental crewman on board.

Who are the cast members of STOWAWAY?

STOWAWAY has a very small and intimate cast:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Zoe Levenson Anna Kendrick Up in the Air | Pitch Perfect | Into the Woods Kim Daniel Dae Kim Insurgent | Lost | Hellboy Captain Toni Collette The Sixth Sense | Hereditary | About a Boy TBA Shamier Anderson Wynonna Earp | Goliath | The Next Step

Upon the film’s release, it will be the fourth Netflix Original for actress Toni Collette. She has previously starred in two series and an original film for Netflix; I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Unbelievable, and Wanderlust. Late, in 2021 Collette will also star in the thriller series Pieces of Her.

When and where did the production of STOWAWAY take place?

Filming began on June 11th, 2019 in Germany in the cities of Cologne and Munich.

Are you looking forward to the release of STOWAWAY on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!