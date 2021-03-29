Polish Comedy ‘Sexify’ Season 1: Plot, Cast, Trailer & Netflix Release Date

Arriving on Netflix this Spring is the Polish equivalent to the smash-hit comedy series Sex Eduation. The Polish Original, Sexify, is sure to turn a few heads upon release and has the potential to be one of the most popular non-English language Originals of 2021 so far.

Sexify is an upcoming Netflix Original Polish comedy-drama directed by Kalina Alabrudzinska and Piotr Domalewski. Upon release, Sexify is only the second Polish Original to be released on Netflix.

When is Sexify season 1 coming to Netflix?

The first season of Sexify is coming to Netflix on Wednesday, April 29th, 2021.

We’re unsure of the total episode count, but we can confirm each episode of Sexify will have a run time of approximately 40 minutes long.

What is the plot of Sexify?

The synopsis for Sexify has been provided by Netflix:

Budding software developer Natalia knows a lot about programming and very little about sex. With her friends Monika and Paulina, she embarks on a quest to better understand the mysteries of the female orgasm, build an app that will win an inter-university competition, and maybe, just maybe, serve the needs of her peers.

Who are the cast members of Sexify?

The following cast has been confirmed for Sexify, but many of the names of the roles have yet to be revealed:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Natalia Aleksandra Skraba Orzel. Ostatni patrol | Cyberpunk 2077 | W Strone Slonca Paulina Maria Sobocinska Pan T. | Love is Everything | Kler Monika Sandra Drzymalska Sole | Love Tasting | Lazdy ma swoje lato TBA Malgorzata Foremniak Avalon | Na dobre i na zle | Squint Your Eyes TBA Bartosz Gelner Floating Skyscrapers | Krew z krwi | Successful Woman TBA Piotr Pacek Krol | Komisarz Alex | Nic Nie Ginie TBA Cezary Pazura Kroll | Tato | Three Colours: White TBA Wojciech Solarz Okna, okna | Norbert Juras i syn | Tajemnica Alberta TBA Sebastian Stankiewicz Pan T. | Okna, okna | The Plagues of Breslau TBA Ewa Szykulska Hit the Bank | Twenty Six Days from the Life of Dostoyevsky

