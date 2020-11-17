What’s Coming to Netflix in December 2020

Welcome to an early look at what’s coming to Netflix in the US throughout the month of December 2020. It’s going to be a strong month for new Netflix Originals.

Netflix’s Christmas 2020 lineup will continue releasing throughout December 2020 although the majority of the big titles will have already released in November.

If you want to see an expanded breakdown of the new Netflix Originals coming in December, you can check them out in our ongoing preview.

December Dates TBD

Giving Voice (2020) N

Go Dog Go (Season 1) N

Robin Robin (2020) N

The Claus Family (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 1st

Angela’s Christmas Wish (2020) N – Animated sequel to the Irish Christmas themed title for kids.

Are You The One? (Seasons 1 & 2) – Reality series where lovers stay in a holiday destination hoping to find the one.

– Reality series where lovers stay in a holiday destination hoping to find the one. Effie Gray (2014) – Romantic biopic of the love triangle between John Ruskin, Euphemia Gray, and John Everett Millais set in Victorian England.

– Romantic biopic of the love triangle between John Ruskin, Euphemia Gray, and John Everett Millais set in Victorian England. Gormiti (Season 1) – Italian animated series.

– Italian animated series. Peppermint (2018) – Thriller starring Jennifer Garner about a woman seeking revenge for the death of her husband and daughter.

Super Wings (Season 3) – New animated episodes for kids with Jett and the Super Wings.

– New animated episodes for kids with Jett and the Super Wings. The Guest (Season 1) – Mystery TV horror from South Korea.

– Mystery TV horror from South Korea. The Holiday Movies That Made Us (Season 1) N – Retrospective documentary looking at well-known and much-loved Christmas favorites.

– Retrospective documentary looking at well-known and much-loved Christmas favorites. The Repair Shop (Season 3) – British reality series where master craftsmen repair family heirlooms.

– British reality series where master craftsmen repair family heirlooms. U-Turn (2020) – Horror thriller from the Phillippines.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 2nd

Alien Worlds (Season 1) N – A CGI experimental series that looks at what would happen if you had life on alien planets.

Fierce (2020) N – Polish musical comedy.

– Polish musical comedy. Hazel Brugger: Tropical (2020) N – German standup special.

– German standup special. Just Another Christmas (2020) N – Brazillian Christmas comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 3rd

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday (2020) N – Kids holiday animated special.

– Kids holiday animated special. Just Another Christmas (2020) N – Portuguese comedy movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 4th

Captain Underpants: Mega Blissmas (2020) N – Kids holiday special for Dreamworks series.

– Kids holiday special for Dreamworks series. Christmas Crossfire (Wir Konnen Nicht Anders) (2020) N – German Christmas thriller about a man trying to flee after a foiled murder attempt.

– German Christmas thriller about a man trying to flee after a foiled murder attempt. Just Another Christmas (2020) N – Brazillian comedy ground-hog day clone where man is forced to repeat Christmas over and over again.

– Brazillian comedy ground-hog day clone where man is forced to repeat Christmas over and over again. Kings of Jo’Burg (Season 1) – South-African crime series about a group of brothers who rule in the criminal underworld.

– South-African crime series about a group of brothers who rule in the criminal underworld. Leyla Everlasting (2020) N – Turkish drama from Ezel Akay about a couple who needs to find new ways to spice up their marriage.

– Turkish drama from Ezel Akay about a couple who needs to find new ways to spice up their marriage. MANK (2020) N – The David Fincher epic filmed entirely in black & white and documents the writing of Citizen Kane.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series (Part 3) N – The third batch of episodes from season 24 of Pokemon Journeys.

– The third batch of episodes from season 24 of Pokemon Journeys. Selena: The Series (Season 1) N – Christian Serratos features in this biopic series on the international sensation Selena Quintanilla.

– Christian Serratos features in this biopic series on the international sensation Selena Quintanilla. The Great British Baking Show: Holidays (Season 3) N – Christmas recipes from the Great British Bakeoff Tent.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 5th

Detention: The Series (Season 1) N – Taiwanese thriller series set in a high school during the 1990s.

– Taiwanese thriller series set in a high school during the 1990s. Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas (2020) N – Holiday special for Netflix’s animated series featuring trains!

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 7th

100 Days My Prince (Season 1) – K-Drama comedy about a prince getting to experience a commoner’s life.

Ava (2020) – Netflix has the SVOD premiere of the 2020 action-thriller starring Jessica Chastain.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 8th

André & his olive tree (2020) – Cooking documentary on famous Taiwanese chef, André Chiang.

– Cooking documentary on famous Taiwanese chef, André Chiang. Mr. Iglesias (Part 3) N – The next batch of episodes for the family sitcom.

– The next batch of episodes for the family sitcom. Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure (2020) N – Interactive special of the Dreamworks animated series.

– Interactive special of the Dreamworks animated series. Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers (2020) N – Animated special for the Halloween themed kids series.

Triple 9 (2016) – Action thriller featuring a huge cast including Kate Winslet, Anthony Mackie, Aaron Paul, and Woody Harrelson.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 9th

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas (2020) N – The final, Christmas-themed episode for the live-action kids series.

– The final, Christmas-themed episode for the live-action kids series. Kalel, 15 (2019) – Drama from the Philippines about the carelessness of youth when it comes to sex.

– Drama from the Philippines about the carelessness of youth when it comes to sex. Regiment Diaries (Season 2) – War docu-series from India.

– War docu-series from India. Rose Island (2020) N – Italian comedy.

– Italian comedy. The Big Show Show: Christmas (2020) N – The final episode set in a Christmas theme for the WWE performer.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 10th

Alice in Borderland (Season 1) N – Japanese live-action adaptation of the manga.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 11th

A Trash Truck Christmas (2020) N – Special episode for one of Netflix’s new kids series.

– Special episode for one of Netflix’s new kids series. The Mess You Leave Behind (Season 1) N – Spanish limited series follow a teacher who starts work at a school who just faced a mysterious death and now begins fearing for her own life.

– Spanish limited series follow a teacher who starts work at a school who just faced a mysterious death and now begins fearing for her own life. The Prom (2020) N – The Ryan Murphy extravaganza featuring an all-singing and dancing cast.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 14th

A California Christmas (2020) N – Romantic Christmas movie about a wealthy man posing as a ranch hand to get the woman of his dreams.

Tiny Pretty Things (Season 1) N – Mystery thriller series set in an elite ballet cademy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 15th

Black Ink Crew New York (Seasons 1 & 2) – Tatoo reality series.

– Tatoo reality series. Pup Academy (Season 2) – New adventures with the talking pups.

– New adventures with the talking pups. Song Exploder (Volume 2) N – More breakdowns of some of your favorite tracks from your favorite artists.

– More breakdowns of some of your favorite tracks from your favorite artists. Teen Mom 2 (Seasons 1 & 2) – Reality series.

– Reality series. The Challenge (Seasons 10 & 13) – Competition reality series.

The Professor and the Madman (2019) – Mel Gibson and Sean Penn star in this true story adaptation of the creation of the Oxford English Dictionary.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 16th

Anitta: Made In Honório (Season 1) N – Docu-series on the Brazillian singer Anitta.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 18th

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020) N – The final movie featuring the now late Chadwick Boseman.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 23rd

The Midnight Sky (2020) N – Huge sci-fi space thriller starring George Clooney and Felicity Jones.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 25th

Bridgerton (Season 1) N – The first series from Shondaland that’s a cross between Downton Abby and a Disney princess movie.

What’s Coming to Netflix on December 31st

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Season 4) N – The final outing for Sabrina.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in December? Let us know in the comments.