‘The Surgeon’s Cut’ Docu-series Releasing on Netflix in December 2020

BBC and Netflix are teaming up for another project which will release on Netflix globally in December 2020. The Surgeon’s Cut is a four-part limited docu-series. Here’s what you need to know.

In the press release provided by the BBC, the show is pitched as a four-part limited docu-series from The Science Unit attached to BBC Studios.

James Van der Pool from BBC Studios said: “Bringing the combined power of Netflix and BBC Studios’ Science Unit together for the first time, The Surgeon’s Cut is a profoundly touching insight into surgery in the 21stcentury.”

In total, four episodes will be dropping on December 9th, 2020 in all Netflix regions around the world (including the United Kingdom).

Episode 1: Saving Life Before Birth is directed by James Newton and looks into Professor Kypros Nicolaides who works at the King’s College Hospital in London.

Episode 2: Sacred Brain is directed by Lucy Blakstad and follows Dr. Alfredo Quinones-Hinojosa who works in Jacksonville, Florida.

Episode 3: Living Donor is directed by Sophie Robinson and follows Dr. Nancy Ascher who works in the University of California San Fransisco specializing in organ transplants.

Finally, episode 4: Heart & Soul will look into Dr. Devi Shetty who works at one of the largest medical centers in the world in India. That episode is directed by Stephen Cooter.

Netflix docu-series co-production with BBC Studios 'The Surgeon's Cut' arrives on Netflix globally on December 9th. pic.twitter.com/syvwxJVLrL — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) November 18, 2020

By our count, it’s the second major BBC title to come to Netflix in 2020 with the co-production with Netflix, Giri/Haji arriving in January 2020. Netflix and BBC have worked less in recent years as the BBC prioritizes its own projects a phenomenon that most networks seem to be taking.

The Surgeon’s Cut joins several other titles from the genre including Lenox Hill which released to rave reviews earlier in the year. Diagnosis is another series worth watching before this release which comes from The New York Times.

