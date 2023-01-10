What’s Coming to Netflix in February 2023

Welcome to an early look ahead at all the new releases set to hit Netflix throughout the year’s shortest month. We’ll cover all the US additions planned for the month, whether new Netflix Originals or licensed titles from Netflix’s partners.

This list will be constantly added to over the next few weeks in the run-up to February 2023. Netflix will release a list of titles that are due to hit Netflix in February in the final couple weeks of January.

Don’t forget to check in with our list of removals planned for February 2023.

List of New Releases Coming to Netflix in February 2023

Please note: titles marked with an asterisk have yet to be officially confirmed by Netflix and all dates are subject to change.

Coming to Netflix in February 2023 TBD

Aggretsuko (Season 5) Netflix Original – The final season of the workplace Japanese anime series.

– The final season of the workplace Japanese anime series. Love to Hate You (Season 1) Netflix Original – Korean romantic comedy series tarring Kim Ok-vin and Yoo Teo.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 1st, 2023

Arctic (2018) – Mads Mikkelsen headlines this survival drama directed by Joe Penna. About a pilot risking everything to help another injured survivor.

– Mads Mikkelsen headlines this survival drama directed by Joe Penna. About a pilot risking everything to help another injured survivor. Baking Show: The Professionals (Season 1) Netflix Original – Reality competition spin-off to The Great British Baking Show.

– Reality competition spin-off to The Great British Baking Show. Case Closed: The Culprit Hanzawa (Season 1) Netflix Original – Anime series set in a crime-infested town of Beika where a new silhouetted suspect has moved into town. Spin-off spoof to Detective Conan.

– Anime series set in a crime-infested town of Beika where a new silhouetted suspect has moved into town. Spin-off spoof to Detective Conan. Gunther’s Millions (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Docu-series about a dog with a trust fund. Yes, really.

– Docu-series about a dog with a trust fund. Yes, really. Flushed Away (2006) – Aardman Animation’s 2006 masterpiece that sees an upper-class rat flushed down the toilet.

La La Land (2016) – Damien Chazelle’s Oscar-winning musical starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone from Lionsgate.

– Damien Chazelle’s Oscar-winning musical starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone from Lionsgate. New Amsterdam (New Seasons) – Additional seasons of the medical drama series from NBC.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 2nd

Freeridge (Season 1) Netflix Original – A new spin-off series to On My Block set in the same city but with all new teen faces.

Make My Day (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese anime series where humans and a mysterious lifeform are battling it out on an ice planet.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 3rd

Class (Season 1) Netflix Original – Crime thriller series from India about what happens when three kids from the other side of the track join a posh international Delhi school.

– Crime thriller series from India about what happens when three kids from the other side of the track join a posh international Delhi school. Stromboli (2023) Netflix Original – Dutch drama. “Haunted by memories of her broken marriage and a fight with her daughter, a woman joins an intense self-help retreat when her vacation goes awry.”

– Dutch drama. “Haunted by memories of her broken marriage and a fight with her daughter, a woman joins an intense self-help retreat when her vacation goes awry.” True Spirit (2023) Netflix Original – Australian drama movie about Jessica Watson setting out to be the youngest person to sail around the world unassisted.

– Australian drama movie about Jessica Watson setting out to be the youngest person to sail around the world unassisted. Vikingulven (2023) Netflix Original – Norwegian horror movie about a teen who begins to have visions following the murder at a party.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 9th

Dear David (Season 1) Netflix Original – Indonesian coming-of-age movie.

– Indonesian coming-of-age movie. My Dad the Bounty Hunter (Season 1) Netflix Original – Animated kids series about an intergalactic bounty hunter who now also juggles fatherly duties.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 10th

Your Place or Mine (2022) Netflix Original – Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon star in this romantic comedy arriving just in time for Valentine’s Day.

– Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon star in this romantic comedy arriving just in time for Valentine’s Day. You (Season 4 – Part 1) Netflix Original – Joe heads to London in the new season of You that will be split into two parts, with the second releasing in March.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 14th

A Sunday Affair (2023) Netflix Original – Nollywood romantic drama.

All The Places (2023) Netflix Original – Mexican comedy-drama about two siblings reuniting by going on a motorcycle road trip through Mexico.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 15th

#NoFilter (Season 1) Netflix Original – Brazillian comedy series.

– Brazillian comedy series. Red Rose (Season 1)* Netflix Original – BBC/Netflix co-production teen thriller about a group who must survive the summer after downloading an app that makes dangerous demands with deadly consequences.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 16th

The Upshaws (Part 3) Netflix Original – Multi-cam sitcom returns for another batch of episodes that rounds out its second season order.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 22nd

Triptych (Season 1) Netflix Original – Mexican thriller series about a relentless detective embarking on a perilous journey to uncover the truth about her past.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 23rd

Call Me Chihiro (2023) Netflix Original – Japanese drama about a former sex worker starting a new job.

Outer Banks (Season 3) Netflix Original – Season 3 of the teen drama will see the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that they label “Poguelandia”.

What’s Coming to Netflix on February 24th

We Have a Ghost (2023)* Netflix Original – Family feature based on a short story that sees Kevin’s family going viral after finding Ernest the ghost haunting their new home.

