‘Love To Hate You’ K-Drama Season 1: Coming to Netflix in February 2023

After a longer-than-expected wait, subscribers can stream Netflix’s latest romantic comedy k-drama, Love to Hate You, from February 2023. We’ve got everything you need to know about Love to Hate You, including, the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Love to Hate You is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original romantic comedy series directed by Kim Jung Kwon, and written by screenwriter Choi Soo Young.

When is Love to Hate You coming to Netflix?

Love to Hate You is a full Netflix Original and isn’t internationally licensed from one of the cable television networks in South Korea. This means that upon release, all ten episodes will be available to stream straight away.

With the release of the official Netflix trailer, we can confirm that the first season of Love to Hate You is coming to Netflix on Friday, February 10th, 2023.

What is the plot of Love to Hate You?

Rookie attorney Yeo Mi Ran works at the Gilmu Law Firm and works primarily within the entertainment industry. Fully driven by her career, she doesn’t care for being in a relationship and is highly competitive with the men in her life, who hates losing to. Her ideas are challenged when she meets Korea’s most popular actor, Nam Kang Ho, who despite being sought after work in romantic movies, doesn’t trust women.

Who are the cast members of Love to Hate You?

Leading the series are two Arthdal Chronicles alumni actress Kim Ok Bin, and actor Yoo Teo.

Kim Ok Bin starred in all three parts of Arthdal Chronicles, but her role as lawyer Yeo Min Ran in Love to Hate You is only her second role in a Netflix Original.

Yoo Teo also starred in all three parts of Arthdal Chronicles but has since acted in support and guest roles in Vagabond, Chocolate, and The School Nurse Files.

Here is the current cast list for Love to Hate You:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Watched Them Before? Yeo Mi Ran Kim Ok Bin Arthdal Chronicles | Dark Hole | Yoo Na’s Street Nam Kang Ho Yoo Teo The School Nurse Files | Vagabond | Arthdal Chronicles Do Won Joon Kim Ji Hoon Flower of Evil | Bad Thief, Good Thief | Flower Boy Next Door Shin Na Eun Go Won Hee Revolutionary Sisters | Perfume | Strongest Deliveryman Oh Se Na Lee Joo Bin She Would Never Know | Ga Doo Ri’s Sushi Restaurant TBA Kim Sung Ryung Are You Human Too? | Flower of the Queen | The Heirs Grace Choi Yoon So Unasked Family | Love Frequency 37.2 | Unknown Woman Yeo Jae Gook Jung Kyu Soo Beyond Evil | Kingdom | Healer TBA Eugene The Penthouse: War in Life | All About My Mom | Can We Love? TBA Lee Yoo Ri Lie After Lie | Spring Turns to Spring | Hide and Seek TBA Kim Sung Ryung Are You Human Too? | Mrs. Cop 2 | Political Fever TBA Yeon Jung Hoon Lie After Lie | My Healing Love | Bravo My Life

