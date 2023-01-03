Welcome along to another roundup of what’s leaving Netflix if you’re a resident of the United States of America. This list will be updated throughout January to reflect all the major removals from Netflix throughout February 2023.

Every month, Netflix licenses a handful of new titles from distributors from around the globe, but these are often only for fixed periods of time. Once its license period on Netflix ends, it then departs the service, and that’s what we’re cataloging below.

Missed any of the January 2023 removals? Recap all of those here.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix in February 2023

What’s Leaving Netflix on February 1st, 2023

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011)

Addams Family Values (1993)

Alpha and Omega (2010)

Battle: Los Angeles (2011)

Biking Borders (2019)

Chronically Metropolitan (2016)

Cleaner (2007)

Countdown (2019)

Horrid Henry (Seasons 1-2)

Hyena Road (2015)

Justice (2017)

Love Daily (Season 1)

Love Jacked (2018)

Newness (2017)

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Seasons 1-5)

My Dead Ex (Season 1)

Pop Team Epic (Season 1)

Rambo (2008)

Rambo: Last Blood (2019)

Rocks (2019)

Sing Street (2016)

That’s My Boy (2012)

The 15:17 to Paris (2018)

The Borgias (Seasons 1-3)

The Car: Road to Revenge (2019)

The Foreigner (2017)

The Mystic River (Season 1)

The Unsettling (Season 1)

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

Zac and Mia (Season 1)

Keep this post bookmarked as we’ll be updating it throughout the month. Let us know in the comments what shows and movies you’ll miss when they depart.