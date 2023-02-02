‘The Woman King’ Coming to Netflix in Select Regions in February 2023

The big 2022 Viola Davis movie, The Woman King, will be hitting Netflix in two regions in February 2023 with more to follow further down the line.

Having just debuted at the TIFF to excellent reviews across the board, the movie is setting its sights on a theatrical release on September 16th, 2022.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the movie is about an all-female warrior unit that protected Dahomey in West Africa in the 19th century.

Viola Davis leads the cast but also features the talents of Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, and John Boyega.

When will The Woman King be on Netflix in the United States?

The movie will be coming to Netflix as part of the deal struck in 2021 that brings all theatrical releases to the service for the first window.

While the kinks of the deal are still being worked out, so far, we know the movie should hit Netflix somewhere between 120 days (which is when Umma hit Netflix) and 168 days (which is when Uncharted hit Netflix).

That means we were currently expecting The Woman King to be streaming on Netflix US between January 14th, 2023 and March 3rd, 2022.

On February 2nd, Netflix confirmed via a Tweet that The Woman King would be coming on February 16th, 2023, exactly 153 days following its theatrical debut.

A warrior becomes a legend. Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, and John Boyega star in director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s incredible film The Woman King. Coming to Netflix on February 16. pic.twitter.com/QZdSDVi0cx — Netflix (@netflix) February 2, 2023

Other Sony movies headed to Netflix US in the coming months include I Wanna Dance With Somebody and Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.

When will The Woman King be on Netflix in India?

Netflix India is also currently on a first-window output deal with Sony Pictures, although it’s much easier to predict release dates than in the United States.

In India, without fail, they’ve received new Sony movies exactly 120 days following their theatrical release. That means you should receive the movie in January 2023.

Will other regions of Netflix stream The Woman King?

The likely answer is yes, although we don’t have specifics, and it’s not anytime soon.

Netflix in multiple regions receives new Sony movies promptly, although Netflix nor Sony promotes any deal like we know for the United States.

Netflix Canada and the United Kingdom receive Sony movies roughly 2 years after their theatrical release. This also applies to regions such as Belgium, Greece, Japan, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and South Africa.

That’d mean Netflix in these regions will see The Woman King added sometime in 2024.

Other regions will have to wait even longer.

We’ll update this post with more on when The Woman King will be on Netflix over the coming months.