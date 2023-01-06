Netflix Anime Series ‘Make My Day’: Everything You Need to Know

First unveiled at Geeked Week in 2021, Netflix has set a February 2023 release date for the upcoming anime series adaptation of Yasuo Ohtagaki’s story.

Before we get into more on what you need to know about the upcoming Netflix anime movie, let’s begin with the release date:

Make My Day will land on Netflix globally on February 2nd, 2023.

Who’s behind Make My Day?

The Taiwanese 3D CG Studio 5 Inc. animates and provides the character designs for the series. The studio has worked on titles like Marcus of Cloud Forest, Monkey Gang Anarchy, and Baby Planet.

Per the studio’s website:

“Staff who work here inherit Japanimation know-how cultivated directly from the forefront of the Japanimation industry, and have the opportunity to join not only projects from Japan but from China and others as well.”

The studio also worked on Netflix’s anime series exception released in 2022.

Makoto Honda directed the project with the story’s original creator, Yasuo Ohtagaki, working on the project as a writer.

Kensuke Ushio serves as composer on the project.

What’s Make My Day about?

We’ve received two official loglines from Netflix thus far.

When the title was first announced as a movie, here’s the official description that was provided:

“On a cold planet of ice and snow, mysterious creatures suddenly have appeared from the dark underground and have begun to attack the inhabitants. Can humanity survive the terror lurking beyond the horizon?”

Now, Netflix has given us an updated logline for the new anime series:

“The snowy, ice-covered planet Coldfoot is home to a precious energy-rich ore called “sig.” On the surface, the planet seems to be a crime-free utopia, but in reality prisoners are used for back-breaking sig mining. Jim, a young prison guard, rushes to the site of a sudden mining accident to find a mysterious creature attacking the humans.”

Make My Day was originally a Netflix Film

As mentioned, the anime was first revealed at Geeked Week 2021, where we got a first-look picture of the planet’s surface on which the movie is set.

With that said, Netflix first teased a partnership with Ohtagaki, which would expand its anime lineup back in February 2020.

To begin with, all of Netflix’s references to the project were pointing to the fact it was going to be a movie, but as we now know, it’s morphed into a series.

Introducing Make My Day, a new anime film coming to Netflix. On a cold planet of ice and snow, mysterious creatures suddenly have appeared from the dark underground and have begun to attack the inhabitants. Can humanity survive the terror lurking beyond the horizon? #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/lep9gLOexk — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

Who is the voice cast for Make My Day on Netflix?

At Netflix’s Japanese Tudum event, we got the cast reveal for the forthcoming series.

The main cast is headlined by:

Masaomi Yamahashi as Jim (Star Wars: Visions, Astral Chain)

as Jim (Star Wars: Visions, Astral Chain) Ayahi Takagaki as Marie (Phantom: Requiem for the Phantom, Heaven’s Lost Property)

as Marie (Phantom: Requiem for the Phantom, Heaven’s Lost Property) Kazuhiro Yamaji as Walter (Ghost in the Shell, Tekken: The Motion Picture)

as Walter (Ghost in the Shell, Tekken: The Motion Picture) Akio Ôtsuka as Commander Bark (Ghost in the Shell 1995, Tokyo Godfathers and Paprika)

as Commander Bark (Ghost in the Shell 1995, Tokyo Godfathers and Paprika) Tomoko Shiota will also lend his voice to the project (Cyberpunk: Edgerunners)

What audio options will be available for Make My Day on Netflix?

The series will be available with Japanese audio and multiple subtitles, including English, Spanish, and Arabic.

It’s unknown whether there’ll be an English audio dub at present.

The title carries a 15 rating in the United Kingdom and TV-MA in the United States.

Will you be checking out the new Japanese series when it launches on Netflix in early February? Let us know in the comments.