Welcome to your first look at what’s coming to Netflix in July 2021 for those in the United States which is jam-packed with new Netflix Original and licensed movies and TV shows. Here’s everything currently set to hit Netflix throughout July.

Wanting to look even further ahead? We’ve got a Netflix Original preview for August but beyond that we’ve got two big previews for upcoming movies and upcoming shows too.

We should be getting the full list of what’s coming up in July 2021 between June 21st and June 24th. Even then, though, we’ll continue to get updates

Now let’s dive into what’s new on Netflix for July 2021.

Full List of What’s Currently Coming to Netflix in July 2021

July 2021 Expected Releases

All American (Season 3) – The CW’s American football drama series.

– The CW’s American football drama series. Charmed (Season 3) – The CW’s reboot of the classic fantasy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 1st

Audible (2021) N – Documentary short on a football player who is Deaf while coping with family and relationship issues all while gearing up for his Homecoming game.

Dynasty Warriors (2021) N – Live-action CG heavy fantasy based on the popular IP following a battle for supremacy.

– Live-action CG heavy fantasy based on the popular IP following a battle for supremacy. Generation 56k (Season 1) N – Italian rom-com series.

– Italian rom-com series. Hampstead (2017) – IFC Films – Joel Hopkins directs this feel-good rom-com about an American widow finding unexpected love with a man fighting developers planning to tear down his home.

Hunter X Hunter (Season 6) – Anime series.

– Anime series. Masameer Country (Season 1) – Arabian animated series.

– Arabian animated series. Memoirs of a Geisha (2005) – Three-time Oscar-winning movie about a woman who becomes one of Japan’s most celebrated geishas.

– Three-time Oscar-winning movie about a woman who becomes one of Japan’s most celebrated geishas. Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway (2021) N – A new modern anime adaptation of the renowned Mobile Suit Gundam franchise.

– A new modern anime adaptation of the renowned Mobile Suit Gundam franchise. Mother’s Day (2016) – Ensemble romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, and Jason Sudekis.

Ophelia (2018) – IFC Films – Daisy Ridley appears in this modern re-imaging of Hamlet.

– IFC Films – Daisy Ridley appears in this modern re-imaging of Hamlet. Quarantine Tales (Season 1) – Indonesian collection of short films where five directors tell their life stories during the pandemic.

– Indonesian collection of short films where five directors tell their life stories during the pandemic. Rainbow Rangers (Season 1) – Kids animation series.

– Kids animation series. Sailor Moon Crystal (2014-) – Multiple seasons of the anime series about Usagi who is chosen to be the guardian of justice.

– Multiple seasons of the anime series about Usagi who is chosen to be the guardian of justice. Sword of Trust (2019) – IFC Films – Marc Maron headlines this comedy about four people setting off to collect their inheritance but gets gifted a sword that is potentially proof of the South winning the Civil War.

– IFC Films – Marc Maron headlines this comedy about four people setting off to collect their inheritance but gets gifted a sword that is potentially proof of the South winning the Civil War. The Beguiled (2017) – Period drama starring Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell. Set during the civil war, we’ll follow a group of girls at a Souther girl’s boarding school.

The Best of Enemies (2019) – STXFilms – Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell feature in this biopic on the civil rights activist Ann Atwater facing off against a Ku Klux Klan member.

– STXFilms – Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell feature in this biopic on the civil rights activist Ann Atwater facing off against a Ku Klux Klan member. The Bureau of Magical Things (Season 1) – Australian fantasy series aimed at younger audiences about a teenage girl who discovers she has magical powers.

– Australian fantasy series aimed at younger audiences about a teenage girl who discovers she has magical powers. Underworld: Awakening (2012) – Sony Pictures – Kate Beckinsale headlines this fantasy horror within the Underworld franchise.

– Sony Pictures – Kate Beckinsale headlines this fantasy horror within the Underworld franchise. Young Royals (Season 1) N – A young prince arrives at a boarding school.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 2nd

Big Timber (Season 1) N – Canadian reality series following a logger and his crew battling against the elements in their tough job.

Fear Street: 1994 (2021) N – Part 1 of the Fear Street trilogy coming to Netflix throughout July 2021.

– Part 1 of the Fear Street trilogy coming to Netflix throughout July 2021. Haseen Dillruba (2021) N – Hindi romantic thriller.

– Hindi romantic thriller. Holiday on Mars / In vacanza su Marte (2020) – Neri Parenti directs this poorly rated Italian comedy.

– Neri Parenti directs this poorly rated Italian comedy. Mortel (Season 2) N – The second season of the French horror-fantasy series with Obe returning in a brand new form for season 2.

– The second season of the French horror-fantasy series with Obe returning in a brand new form for season 2. RattleSnake – The Ahanna Story (2020) – Nollywood remake about a mastermind attempting to pull of heists.

– Nollywood remake about a mastermind attempting to pull of heists. The 8th Night (2021) N – Korean horror movie about a retired exorcist having to get back in the game.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 3rd

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 17) – Another season of the hospital drama from ABC from the super-producer, Shonda Rhimes.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 4th

We the People (Season 1) N – Kenya Barris and the Obamas production company team up for this musical short series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 6th

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Season 2) N – Sketch comedy series gets another batch of madness.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 7th

Cat People (Season 1) N – Launching alongside Dogs second season is a brand new docuseries about our feline friends.

– Launching alongside Dogs second season is a brand new docuseries about our feline friends. Dogs (Season 2) N – More tales (or tails) from around the world about mans best friend.

– More tales (or tails) from around the world about mans best friend. Major Grom: Plague Doctor (2021) N – Russian action-adventure movie directed by Oleg Trofim.

– Russian action-adventure movie directed by Oleg Trofim. The War Next-door (Season 1) N – Mexican comedy series.

This Little Love of Mine (2021) – Feel-good romance movie directed by Christine Luby. About a business lawyer returning home to a small island to convince her longtime friend to join the company her father created.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 8th

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon A Crime (Limited Series) N – True crime docuseries.

– True crime docuseries. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (Season 1) N – CG horror series based on the popular Capcom video game series that will star Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield and set between RE4 & RE5.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 9th

Atypical (Season 4) N – The final season of the comedy coming-of-age series created by Robia Rashid.

Biohackers (Season 2) N – The German thriller series returns for a second heart-pounding season.

– The German thriller series returns for a second heart-pounding season. Fear Street Part 2: 1978 (2021) N – The second of the R.L. Stine trilogy to come to Netflix throughout July.

– The second of the R.L. Stine trilogy to come to Netflix throughout July. How I Became a Superhero (2020) N – French sci-fi thriller set in Paris 2020 where superheroes are assimilated within society but want to be famous at all costs.

– French sci-fi thriller set in Paris 2020 where superheroes are assimilated within society but want to be famous at all costs. How to Become a Tyrant (Season 1) N – Docuseries looking into how some of the most notorious dictators came to be.

– Docuseries looking into how some of the most notorious dictators came to be. Last Summer / Summer ’69 (2021) N – Turkish romance about a 16-year-old boy seeking the affection of his childhood crush.

– Turkish romance about a 16-year-old boy seeking the affection of his childhood crush. Lee Su-guen: The Sense Coach (2021) N – Stand-up special.

– Stand-up special. The Cook of Castamar (Season 1) N – Spanish period drama set in 18th-Century Madrid.

– Spanish period drama set in 18th-Century Madrid. The Water Man (2021) N – Drama about a boy desperate to save his ailing mother, he runs away from home on a quest to find a mythical figure rumored to have the power to cheat death.

Virgin River (Season 3) N – Feel-good American drama series about a nurse moving out to the country to get away from her past life.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 13th

Naomi Osaka (Season 1) N – Limited docuseries on the young ladies tennis champion.

– Limited docuseries on the young ladies tennis champion. Ridley Jones (Season 1) N – One of the first projects from Chris Nee for Netflix – follows a young adventurer in a Museum that comes to life – the first full episode is available now on YouTube.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 14th

A Classic Horror Story (2021) N – Italian horror movie.

Heist (Season 1) N – Documentary series looking into real life heists committed by relatively ordinary people.

– Documentary series looking into real life heists committed by relatively ordinary people. Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendia? (2021) N – Documentary looking into the disappearance of the Mexican journalist.

– Documentary looking into the disappearance of the Mexican journalist. The Guide to the Perfect Family (2021) N – French family comedy about a couple in Quebec dealing with raising a family in the modern-day.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 15th

BEASTARS (Season 2) N – The often bizarre anime series featuring humanoid animals returns for a second outing.

Never Have I Ever (Season 2) N – Indian American teenager Devi continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home.

– Indian American teenager Devi continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home. This Changes Everything (2018) – Documentary taking a look at the gender disparity in Hollywood.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 16th

Deep (2021) N – Sci-fi thriller about four med school students recruited into an experiment that goes awry.

– Sci-fi thriller about four med school students recruited into an experiment that goes awry. Fear Street Part 3: 1666 (2021) N – The final entry in the Fear Street trilogy from R.L. Stine.

– The final entry in the Fear Street trilogy from R.L. Stine. Johnny Test (Season 1) N – The newly rebooted WildBrain animated series.

– The newly rebooted WildBrain animated series. The Book of Henry (2017) – Crime thriller about a young mother of two being implored by his genius son that there may be trouble next door. Stars Naomi Watts.

The Twilight Saga Movies The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011) The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)



What’s Coming to Netflix on July 17th

Ali & Ratu Ratu Queens (2021) N – Indonesian comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 21st

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (2021) N – The big movie finale of the Guillermo del Toro’s Tales of Arcadia franchise on Netflix.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 23rd

Blood Red Sky (2021) N – Horror ensues after a sick passenger on a flight becomes something else entirely.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Part 1) N – The first 5 episodes of the Kevin Smith produced animation revival of the He-Man universe.

– The first 5 episodes of the Kevin Smith produced animation revival of the He-Man universe. Sky Rojo (Season 2) N – The second half of Alex Pina (Money Heist) produced series about three sex workers on the run.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 29th

Resort to Love (2021) N – Romantic comedy that’s being produced by Alicia Keys and starts Christina Milian, Sinqua Walls and Jay Pharoah.

– Romantic comedy that’s being produced by Alicia Keys and starts Christina Milian, Sinqua Walls and Jay Pharoah. Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom (Limited Series) N – Polygon Pictures final entry in the Transformers War for Cybertron trilogy on Netflix.

What’s Coming to Netflix on July 30th

Outer Banks (Season 2) N – The coming-of-age drama finally returns for a second season!

The Last Mercenary (2021) N – French action-comedy starring Jean-Claude Van Damme.

What are you most looking forward to throughout July 2021? Let us know in the comments down below.