What’s Coming to Netflix in March 2021

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix US in March 2021

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 1st

Banyuki (2009) – Japanese stage play about a man seeking revenge for his false imprisonment.

– Japanese stage play about a man seeking revenge for his false imprisonment. Connected – Music documentary on the Argentinian DJ Hernan Cattaneo.

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) – Big ensemble rom-com about a man down on his luck after a divorce who re-enters the dating scene. Starring Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, and Julianne Moore.

– Big ensemble rom-com about a man down on his luck after a divorce who re-enters the dating scene. Starring Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, and Julianne Moore. How to Be Really Bad / Meine teuflisch gute Freundin (2018) – German comedy about the Devil’s daughter being sent to Earth to recruit people to go to hell.

– German comedy about the Devil’s daughter being sent to Earth to recruit people to go to hell. Invictus (2009) – Biopic about Nelson Mandela (played by Morgan Freeman) looking to unite the country with Rugby.

Lego Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019) – Animated special for Marvel’s Spiderman.

– Animated special for Marvel’s Spiderman. Seven Souls in the Skull Castle (2013) – Japanese action romance where seven spirited souls take on the dark threat growing in shadowy Skull Castle.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 2nd

Word Party (Season 5) N – Kids animated series from Jim Henson’s animation company.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 3rd

Moxie (2021) N – Amy Poehler’s second Netflix Original movie about a shy 16-year-old who sparks a revolution within her school.

– Amy Poehler’s second Netflix Original movie about a shy 16-year-old who sparks a revolution within her school. Murder Among The Mormons (Limited Series) N – Docu-series looking into the events that led a global church to be shaken to its core.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 4th

Mariposa (2020) – Indonesian romance movie.

– Indonesian romance movie. Pacific Rim: The Black (Season 1) N – Anime mecha series set in the Legendary Pacific Rim franchise.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 5th

City of Ghosts (Season 1) N – Animation/live-action hybrid kids series about a group of kids who interview ghosts throughout Los Angeles.

– Animation/live-action hybrid kids series about a group of kids who interview ghosts throughout Los Angeles. Fate of Alakada (2020) – Nigerian comedy

– Nigerian comedy Sentinelle (2021) N – French war movie about a woman who hunts down the man who did unthinkable things to her sister.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 9th

The Houseboat (Season 1) N – German docu-series where talented engineers build houseboats.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 10th

Marriage or Mortgage (Season 1) N – Reality series where participants are pitched their dream wedding or their dream house.

– Reality series where participants are pitched their dream wedding or their dream house. Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 1) N – The excellent docu-series that has traditionally focused on American Football teams now shifts its focus to basketball.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 11th

Coven of Sisters (2020) N – Spanish period drama set in 1609 about women accused of being witches.

– Spanish period drama set in 1609 about women accused of being witches. The Block Island Sound (2020) – Independent horror movie about a fisherman’s family in peril when a force beings literally killing their business.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 12th

Just in Time (2021) – Comedy about a bookstore clerk who is unexpectedly now taking care of her cousin’s young daughter.

– Comedy about a bookstore clerk who is unexpectedly now taking care of her cousin’s young daughter. Love Alarm (Season 2) N – Incredibly popular K-drama returns for its second season on Netflix.

Paradise PD (Season 3) N – The absurd animated sitcom from the creators of Brickleberry ramps up the chaos for season 3.

– The absurd animated sitcom from the creators of Brickleberry ramps up the chaos for season 3. The One (Season 1) N – New sci-fi series about a scientist creating a way of finding your soul mate through DNA.

– New sci-fi series about a scientist creating a way of finding your soul mate through DNA. Yes Day (2021) N – Family movie starring Jennifer Garner about parents who cannot say no to their children’s requests.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 15th

Paper Lives (2021) N – Turkish drama about a man working in an impoverished neighborhood.

– Turkish drama about a man working in an impoverished neighborhood. The Lost Pirate Kingdom (Season 1) N – Documentary hybrid series about “real-life pirates of the Caribbean violently plunder the world’s riches and form a surprisingly egalitarian republic”.

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 16th

Waffles + Mochi (Season 1) N – New kids series with puppets with former first lady, Michelle Obama hosting.

I’m beyond thrilled to share that on March 16, I’ll be launching a new show on @Netflix called Waffles + Mochi! I'm excited for families and children everywhere to join us on our adventures as we discover, cook, and eat delicious food from all over the world. pic.twitter.com/dedUWMp9SY — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 9, 2021

What’s Coming to Netflix on March 19th

Country Comfort (Season 1) N – Comedy sitcom series about an aspiring country singer taking on the job of a nanny.

Sky Rojo (Season 1) N – The next series from Money Heist creator Alex Pina about three night workers on the run from their pimp boss.

