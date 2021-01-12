Netflix Comedy Movie ‘Yes Day’: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix is dropping new Originals left, right, and center already in 2021. Looking slightly ahead to March 2021, and subscribers can look forward to the first Jennifer Garner Netflix Original with the comedy Yes Day. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Yes Day, including the plot, cast, trailers, and Netflix release date.

Yes Day is an upcoming Netflix Original comedy movie directed by Miguel Arteta and based on the novel of the same name by authors Amy Krouse Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld.

The plot is eerily similar to that of the comedy Yes Man, where Carl Allen, portrayed by Jim Carrey, decides to forgo saying no, and will say yes to anything and everything requested of him.

When is the Yes Day Netflix release date?

It has been confirmed that Yes Day will be premiering on Netflix on Friday, March 12th, 2021.

Yes Day will be available to stream globally on Netflix.

What is the plot of Yes Day?

Allison and Carlos Torres attempt to make it through an entire day by only saying “yes” to the requests of all of their children.

Who are the cast of Yes Day?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in Yes Day:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Aurora Peterson June Diane Raphael Unfinished Business | Year One | Long Shot Allison Torres Jennifer Garner Alias | 13 Going on 30 | Juno Carlos Torres Edgar Ramirez Gold | Point Break | Deliver Us from Evil Katie Torres Jenna Ortega The Babysitter: Killer Queen | Elena of Avalor | Iron Man 3 TBA Nat Faxon The Way Way Back | Bad Teacher | Club Dread Rosemary Ava Allan Pretty Little Liars | Modern Family | Young Sheldon Layla Megan Stott Little Fires Everywhere | So Shook | Second Star to the Right Mr. Chan Leonardo Nam Westworld | The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift | The Sisterhood of Travelling Pants 2 Fred Peterson Greg Cromer Better Things | Bad Words | Community Mr. Hwang James Kyson Preacher | Elementary | NCIS: Los Angeles Casey Collins K.C. Clyde Yellowstone | Everybody Loves Somebody | Diablo Guardian

Yes Day is the first Netflix Original for actress Jennifer Garner.

Edgar Ramirez recently starred in the Netflix Original crime-thriller The Last Days of American Crime.

For actress Jenna Ortega her role as Katie Torres is the actress’s fifth Original role. She has previously starred in Richie Rich, You, The Babysitter: Killer Queen and voiced the role of Brooklyn in Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

When and where did the production of Yes Day take place?

Principal Photography began on the movie in November 2019. It ran for several months and it can be assumed filming came to an end in April 2020 when it was announced that Megan Stott had joined the cast.

Filming took place in the city of Los Angeles, California.

Are you looking forward to watching Yes Day on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!