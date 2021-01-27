Movies & Series Leaving Netflix in March 2021

In this post, we’ll be taking a look at what’s scheduled to be removed from Netflix in the US throughout the month of March 2021. This list will be updated over time so keep it bookmarked!

We typically learn of the first batch of movies set to leave Netflix thanks to Netflix’s PR post for February. We then learn of some removals around 30 days before they’re due to depart. We then get another list from Netflix PR for March 2021 and then finally there are titles that leave without any prior notice.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix in March 2021

What’s Leaving Netflix on March 1st, 2021

A Walk to Remember (2002)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Easy A (2010)

GoodFellas (1990)

Gran Torino (2008)

Haywire (2011)

LA 92 (2017)

Little Nicky (2000)

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Friendship Games

Retribution (2015)

Saving Mr. Banks (2013)

Sleepover (2004)

The Gift (2015)

