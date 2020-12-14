Part 3 of Pokemon Journeys: The Series recently arrived on Netflix, but already, fans are looking forward to part 4 on Netflix. Subscribers won’t have too long to wait, as the next batch of episodes should be coming to Netflix in March 2021.

Pokemon Journeys has been a smash hit on Netflix so far. Continuing the journey where the Pokemon series left off after Sun & Moon, the franchise now has over 1100 broadcasted episodes.

Finally achieving his goal of becoming a Pokemon Master, Ash Ketchum returns to Pallet Town in Kanto. When Ash befriends a like-minded trainer in Goh, the pair are hired by Professor Cerise to help his new research lab. With a new goal in mind, Ash with his trusted pokemon Pikachu, to travel the world in search of new Pokemon and battle strong trainers along the way.

When will Pokemon Journeys: The Series Part 4 be on Netflix?

An exact date hasn’t been confirmed but Part 4 of Pokemon Journeys: The Series will be coming to Netflix in March 2021. This is due to the series releasing new episodes every quarter for the duration of the ‘first’ season.

The previous parts released quarterly on Netflix throughout 2020:

The next part of Pokemon Journeys: The Series will also feature another 12 new episodes.

Will part 5 of Pokemon Journeys: The Series be coming to Netflix?

At the time of writing, there are a further two episodes of Pokemon Journeys scheduled for broadcast. With even more episodes expected to be broadcast throughout 2021, we’ll definitely see the fifth batch of episodes arrive in the Summer of 2021.

