What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: December 11 to 17, 2023

It’s time for another look at what’s coming up over the next seven days on Netflix in the United States or, in the case of some of these new releases, globally. We’ll give you the full preliminary look at what’s coming and our three most anticipated titles.

On the chopping block this week (titles set to be removed) are Asperger’s Are Us, Av: The Hunt, Tammy, Who We Are, and the Netflix Original Sand Storm.

Most Anticipated New Releases This Week

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Coming to Netflix: Friday

It’s been 23 years since the first DreamWorks-produced Chicken Run movie was released in theaters, and if you’ve been hanging on for a sequel, you’ll be getting your wish this week with the release of the second movie.

Here’s what you can expect from the new entry:

“A band of fearless chickens flock together to save poultry-kind from an unsettling new threat: a nearby farm that’s cooking up something suspicious.”

In my 5-star review following its premiere at the BFI Film Festival in October, I praised the animation style and comedy writing, which come together to form an excellent package that will undoubtedly be ranked among the best-animated movies ever released on Netflix.

Gran Turismo (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Making its SVOD debut on Netflix US this week, thanks to the first-window Sony deal, is the underrated and fun video game adaptation featuring Stranger Things star David Harbour.

Directed by Neill Blomkamp, the series, based on the driving simulator game active since the 1990s, follows the story of Jann, played by Archie Madekwe, who is inducted into the Nissan driving academy with a shot at making it big.

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy

Coming to Netflix Globally: Thursday

At the time of publishing, the new trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI is sitting at 139 million views after just six days on YouTube. It’s fair to say then that Grand Theft Auto mania is at a fever pitch, and hoping to cash in this week is the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy landing on Netflix Games on both Android and iOS.

All three of these games have been on mobile devices before, but what’s landing on Netflix exclusively is the recently remastered variations on Grand Theft Auto III, Grant Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on December 11th

Blippi & Meekahs’s Game Show! (2023)

Coming to Netflix on December 12th

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only (2023) Netflix Original

Singles Inferno (Season 3) Netflix Original

Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on December 13th

1670 (Season 1) Netflix Original

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Season 5) Netflix Original

If I Were Luísa Sonza (2023) Netflix Original

Holiday in the Vineyards

The Influencer (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on December 14th

As the Crow Flies (Season 2) Netflix Original

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy (Android and iOS) Netflix Games

Married At First Sight (Season 14)

The Crown (Season 6 – Part 2) Netflix Original

Yu Yu Hakusho (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on December 15th

​Carol & The End of The World (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (2023) Netflix Original

Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist (2023) Netflix Original

Familia (2023) Netflix Original

Gran Turismo (2023)

Martin (Multiple Seasons)

The Golden Hour (Season 1)

The Hills (Seasons 3-4)

YOH’ Christmas (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on December 16th

Neighbors (2014)

Coming to Netflix on December 17th

The Rope Curse 3 (2023) Netflix Original

Vivant (Season 1)

