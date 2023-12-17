What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: December 18 – 24, 2023

We’re just over a week away from Christmas. If you’re already off work or beginning to wind down, Netflix has a few surprises in store over the next seven days with its new releases lineup. Here’s a rundown of everything set to arrive between December 18th and Christmas Eve 2024.

For everything still to come to Netflix throughout the remainder of December 2023, keep it locked here on What's on Netflix.

If you want to watch one of the titles set to be removed from Netflix over the next seven days, we recommend checking out Guest House, which leaves on Tuesday. The French Netflix Original series Twice Upon a Time will depart on Wednesday.

Most Anticipated New Arrivals on Netflix This Week

Bank of Dave (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Monday

It’s time for the United States to get the movie that’ll be getting a sequel exclusive to Netflix shortly. The UK got this as a Netflix Original earlier in the year, but now we’ll see it licensed to the US. The movie was a relatively big success in the United Kingdom, with it getting on the most-searched list of 2023.

Directed by Chris Foggin, the movie tells the story of a businessman called Dave Fishwick who decides to set up a community bank.

Maestro

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

Leading the charge for Netflix’s Oscars hopefuls in 2024 is undoubtedly the new Bradley Cooper movie (in which he directs and stars) that serves as a biopic for the late Leonard Bernstein.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix: Thursday Evening

The critics eviscerated the big Zack Snyder movie over the weekend, with the majority not having much to say about the new film that’s supposed to begin a sprawling franchise. We can also reveal our critic, who traveled to the Paris Theater this weekend, was also not a fan. Full review to come.

For those unfamiliar, you’ll follow Kora in this new feature film to see her fighting to defend the galaxy when all-out war kicks off.

As you may know, all Netflix Originals release at midnight Pacific and up until recently, that was the plan for Rebel Moon – you’d be able to watch the movie starting Friday. However, they’ve opted to try something new and premiere the movie late on Thursday evening. We’ll have a full-timezone schedule for you later in the week, but essentially, the movie will drop in the following US timezones:

10PM EST

9PM CST

8PM MST

7PM PST

Full List of What’s New on Netflix This Week

Note: This list applies to Netflix US – other regions availability may vary.

Coming to Netflix on December 18th

Bank of Dave (2023)

Mush-Mush and the Mushables (Season 1)

The Swan Princess: Far Longer Than Forever (2023)

Coming to Netflix on December 19th

Project Runway (Season 17)

Trevor Noah: Where Was I (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on December 20th

Cindy la Regia: The High School Years (Season 1) Netflix Original

Maestro (2023) Netflix Original

Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar (2023) Netflix Original

Taming of the Shrewd 2 (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on December 21st

Alhamour H.A (2023)

Flipping Out (Seasons 4-5)

Like Flowers in Sand (Season 1) Netflix Original

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on December 22nd

Curry & Cyandie: The Jolly Joseph Case (2023) Netflix Original

Gyeongseong Creature (Season 1 – Part 1) Netflix Original

Norma (2023)

Coming to Netflix on December 23rd

Tayo The Little Bus (Season 6)

Coming to Netflix on December 24th

A Vampire in the Family (2023) Netflix Original

Melancholia (Season 1)

Pinkfong Sing-Along Movie: Catch the Gingerbread Man (2023)

The Manny (Season 1) Netflix Original

