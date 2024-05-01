New Indian Movies on Netflix: April 2024

What a month for high-quality Hindi movies on Netflix! In addition to the film festival favorite Laapataa Ladies, Netflix released one of its finest Indian Original movies to date: the musical biopic Amar Singh Chamkila. Here are all of the new Indian movies added to Netflix in April 2024.

If you missed our roundup for last month – you missed nine new movies and two new series. We also published our HUGE Indian slate preview for the next year, too.

Featured Videos

Titles marked with an N are Netflix Originals.

Amar Singh Chamkila (2024) N

Languages: Hindi, English, Polish, Spanish (Latin America), Tamil, & Telugu

Runtime: 145 Minutes

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Anurag Arora

Genre: Biographical, Musical | Added to Netflix: April 12

Amar Singh Chamkila is easily one of Netflix’s best Indian Original movies. In Punjab in the 1980s, no singer was more popular than Amar Singh Chamkila (Diljit Dosanjh). He and his wife Amarjot Kaur (Parineeti Chopra) sang catchy duets with naughty themes that drove audiences into a frenzy. Conservative groups branded Chamkila’s music as offensive, and the couple was assassinated in 1988. That’s where the film by lauded director Imtiaz Ali begins. Ali’s movie features new music written by Oscar-winner A. R. Rahman and performed by Dosanjh and Chopra. Ali weaves performance footage and archival materials of Chamkila and Kaur into a story that’s told in a unique and compelling fashion, making it one of the director’s most accomplished works. Additional language options — including a Hindi audio description track — are available in the film’s audio menu.

All India Rank (2023)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 98 Minutes

Director: Varun Grover

Cast: Bodhisattva Sharma, Samta Sudiksha, Shashi Bhushan

Genre: Coming-of-age, Drama | Added to Netflix: April 18

Much like 12th Fail — which was added to Netflix in March — All India Rank is another film about a teenager preparing to take a competitive exam in the 1990s. This time, the test is the rigorous admission exam for the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology. While much of the story focus is on the teen test-taker, the character who grows the most is the boy’s strict father. All India Rank is the feature directorial debut of writer and lyricist Varun Grover.

Article 370 (2024)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 158 Minutes

Director: Aditya Suhas Jambhale

Cast: Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi

Genre: Political Thriller | Added to Netflix: April 18

Yami Gautam plays a special agent sent to put an end to unrest in a politically sensitive region ahead of a major government decision in this thriller. “Article 370” refers to the part of India’s constitution that previously granted special administrative status to Jammu and Kashmir but was revoked by the government in 2019. Though the film is merely inspired by the abrogation of Article 370 and not a strict retelling of the events, it has been criticized for factual inaccuracies.

Laapataa Ladies (2023)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 122 Minutes

Director: Kiran Rao

Cast: Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Added to Netflix: April 25

Filmmaker Kiran Rao returns for her second feature directorial more than a decade after her debut movie, Dhobi Ghat. In Laapataa Ladies (“Lost Ladies“), newlywed groom Deepak is separated from his bride on the train on their way home from their wedding. He grabs the hand of the nearest veiled woman in bridal attire he sees, not realizing until they reach his village that the woman he’s brought home is not his wife. Laapataa Ladies premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival before releasing theatrically March 1, 2024.

Tillu Square (2024)

Languages: Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, & Tamil

Runtime: 120 Minutes

Director: Mallikram

Cast: Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Anupama Parameswaran, Murli Sharma

Genre: Crime Comedy | Added to Netflix: April 25

Tillu Square is the sequel to 2022’s DJ Tillu (which is not on Netflix, unfortunately). Siddhu Jonnalagadda returns as the titular Tillu, who uses his ill-gotten gains from the first film to set up an events management company. A beautiful woman named Lilly seduces Tillu, drawing him into a world of spies, informants, and organized crime. Meanwhile, the man Tillu stole from in the first film is still after him. Will he survive and return for Tillu Cube? Additional dialogue options are available in the film’s audio menu.

Dange (2024)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 145 Minutes

Director: Bejoy Nambiar

Cast: Harshvardhan Rane, Ehan Bhat, T. J. Bhanu

Genre: Drama | Added to Netflix: April 26

Dange is the Hindi-language version of the movie Por, which was added to Netflix in March. Both versions were filmed simultaneously, but with different actors in the lead roles. In the Hindi version, Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhat play the former friends turned rivals who have an explosive showdown at their college’s cultural festival.

DeAr (2024)

Languages: Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, & Telugu

Runtime: 132 Minutes

Director: Anand Ravichandran

Cast: G.V. Prakash Kumar, Aishwarya Rajesh, Thalaivasal Vijay

Genre: Romantic Drama | Added to Netflix: April 27

Arun (G.V. Prakash Kumar) and Deepika (Aishwarya Rajesh) have a whirlwind romance and a speedy marriage. It’s only after they’ve tied the knot that light-sleeper Arun learns a devastating truth about Deepika: she snores. Sleep apnea puts the newlyweds’ devotion to each other to the ultimate test. Additional dialogue options can be found in DeAr‘s audio menu.

Which of these newly added Indian movies will you be watching? Let us know in the comments below!