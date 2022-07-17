What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: July 18th to 24th, 2022

Welcome to a quieter than normal preview of the new movies and shows coming up on Netflix over the next 7 days. It’s quieter because Netflix has almost cleared the weekly slate for its big new movie: The Gray Man, which hits the service on Friday.

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

The Gray Man (2022)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

We’ve seen some big Netflix Original movies in the past with big cast and monster budgets but nothing quite like this.

This big swing from Netflix is directed by The Russo Brothers (who have half a dozen other projects in the works) and is about a CIA operative who has to go rogue after he comes into possession of something he shouldn’t.

Reviews for the movie from critics are right down the middle with it currently holding a 56% from critics and an 89% from audiences on RottenTomatoes.

The movie is currently showing in select theaters around the world but drops onto Netflix for everyone at the end of the week.

Virgin River (Season 4)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

One of Netflix’s biggest shows for older generations is undoubtedly Virgin River which returns for its fourth season.

Here’s what you can expect from the new season:

“Despite not knowing whether her baby belongs to her deceased husband, Mark or Jack, Mel begins Season Four with a sense of optimism. For years she yearned to be a mother and her dream is one step closer to reality. While Jack is supportive and excited, the question of paternity continues to gnaw at him. Complicating matters is the arrival of a handsome new doctor, who’s in the market to start a family of his own. Hope is still healing from her car accident, and the lingering psychological effects of her brain injury will have profound consequences for both her and Doc. Brie, intent on proving the innocence of the man she loves, unexpectedly finds herself in a closer relationship with Mike and one step closer to Calvin’s violent criminal web. Even as Preacher forges a new romantic connection, he can’t help but hold out hope for being reunited with Christopher and Paige.”

We’ve also got good news because the fifth season of Virgin River is on the way. It begins filming this week.

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 5 – Final Season)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Of all the DreamWorks Television series to have come to Netflix over the years, none have been as big as the animated series based on the Jurassic Park franchise.

Although the main show is ending this week, we’re not quite done with the dinosaurs on Netflix. That’s because an interactive special is on the way in the near future.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on July 18th

Live is Life (2022) N

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along (2021) N

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing (Collection 2 – Learn to Read) N

Too Old for Fairy Tales (2022) N

Coming to Netflix on July 19th

David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak (2022) N

Coming to Netflix on July 20th

Bad Exorcist (Seasons 1-2) N

Virgin River (Season 4) N

Coming to Netflix on July 20th

A Stand of a Worthy Man (2021)

The House of Dark Secrets (Season 1)

Trading Point (2019)

Coming to Netflix on July 21st

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous (Season 5 – Final Season) N

Coming to Netflix on July 22nd

Blown Away (Season 3) N

My Unfamiliar Family (Season 1)

My Village People (2021)

ONE PIECE (New Seasons)

Pororo & Fairy Tales (Season 1)

The Gray Man (2022) N

Coming to Netflix on July 23rd

Footfairy (2020)

What will you be checking out on Netflix this week?