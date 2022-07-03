What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: July 4th to 10th, 2022

The next 7 days are once again jam-packed with new shows and movies with a few big new Netflix Originals set to debut this week headlined by Netflix’s biggest swing yet when it comes to animation movies. Here’s a look forward at everything scheduled to hit Netflix US between July 4th (Happy Independence Day!) and July 10th, 2022.

There’s still lots to look forward to throughout the month of July 2022 and we’re still getting lots of new release announcements as time passes. As always, we’ll be documenting everything new on Netflix daily via our new on Netflix hub.

Before we dive into the full list of what’s coming up, here’s our top 3 picks of the week:

Boo, Bitch (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

A new limited series headlined by Lana Condor headlines Netflix’s own TV lineup this week. Condor is perhaps best known for her Netflix movie series To All The Boys but will be playing a drastically different role this week in the form of Erika Vu.

The crux of the series is about two friends who have a hard time getting noticed at school but things change when one turns into a ghost. It’s an odd concept with potential so let’s see how it turns out this Friday.

12 Strong (2018)

Coming to Netflix: Sunday

Chris Hemsworth is the biggest name in town right now. He’s just come off the back of releasing Spiderhead on Netflix and heading into the coming weeks, you’ll be seeing him in Disney’s new Marvel entry, Thor: Love and Thunder which is hitting theaters.

Hoping to capitalize further on the Hemsworth mania this week is the licensing of the often overlooked Warner Bros movie, 12 Strong.

The war movie is about a team of special forces who went into Afghanistan following the September 11th attacks in an attempt to dismantle the Taliban.

The Sea Beast (2022)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Not only is The Sea Beast Netflix’s most ambitious animated titles to date employing the talents of former Disney director, Chris Williams but it’s also one of our most anticipated movies for the entire year.

The Sea Beast follows the crew of a ship that’s infamous for being the best at hunting down legendary sea monsters but everything changes when a young girl finds herself on board the ship.

Among the voice cast for the movie includes Karl Urban (The Boys), Zaris-Angel Hator, Jared Harris, and Dan Stevens.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Note: this list only applies to Netflix US – other regions may vary.

Coming to Netflix on July 4th

Leave No Trace (2018)

Coming to Netflix on July 5th

Attack on Pearl Harbor: Minute by Minute (Season 1)

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on July 6th

Control Z (Season 3 – Final Season) N

Fast & Feel Love (2022)

Girl in the Picture (2022) N

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between (2022) N

King of Stonks (Season 1) N

Uncle from Another World (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on July 7th

The Flash (Season 8)

Trapped

Karma’s World (Season 3) N

Vinland Saga (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on July 8th

Boo, Bitch (Limited Series) N

Capitani (Season 2) N

Dangerous Liaisons (2022) N

How to Build a Sex Room (Season 1) N

Incantatation (2022) N

Jewel (2022) N

Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls (2022) N

Ride on Time (Season 4)

The Longest Night (Limited Series) N

The Sea Beast (2022) N

Coming to Netflix on July 9th

Hurdang (2022)

Coming to Netflix on July 10th

12 Strong (2018)

What will you be checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.