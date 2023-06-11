What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: June 12th to 18th, 2023

As we approach the midway part of the month, Netflix has another big and varied batch of new upcoming Original and licensed titles. Here’s your rundown on everything preliminary set to hit the service between June 12th and June 18th, 2023.

For a daily list of what’s new on Netflix plus daily recommendations, keep an eye on our new on Netflix section. For a look at what’s still to come to Netflix throughout the remainder of June 2023, keep an eye on our June guide plus, we’re also now cataloging all the July 2023 releases here.

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

Before we dive into the full list of what’s coming up, here are three things we’re looking forward to:

Article Continues Below...

Black Mirror (Season 6)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

After years of not knowing whether we’d ever get to see another season of Black Mirror, five new eppys are scheduled for release later this week, with a few we’re hearing may have the potential to be some of the show’s best yet.

Described as the most “unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected” season yet, among the stars you’ll see this season include Aaron Paul, Danny Ramirez, Zazie Beetz, Ben Barnes, Rob Delaney, and Salma Hayek Pinault.

Suits (Seasons 1-9)

Coming to Netflix: Saturday

Require a long binge? We prescribe ALL nine seasons of the award-winning USA Network legal drama series Suits, which stars Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, and Meghan Markle.

Over the course of 134 episodes, you’ll follow Mike Ross, a gifted individual who has a photographic memory that grants him the ability to be gifted within the law and scores a top position at a top firm in New York City. The only problem? He never passes the bar.

Netflix Tudum LIVE!

Available in the Netflix app or on social platforms like YouTube on Saturday

Broadcasting live across two hours on Saturday afternoon/evening for most is Tudum which is taking place in Brazil. Over the course of two hours, we’ll get the latest news on over 45 new movies, series and games.

Check out our pre-show guide for Tudum 2023 for a full list of who and what shows and movies are set to feature.

Full List of New Releases Coming to Netflix This Week

Please note: this list primarily covers Netflix US – other countries’ schedules will vary.

Coming to Netflix on June 12th

Dunkirk (2017)

Tom and Jerry Tales (Seasons 1-2)

Coming to Netflix on June 13th

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on June 14th

Forged in Fire (Season 8)

Married at First Sight (Season 13)

Our Planet II (Limited Series) Netflix Original

The Surrogacy (Season 1) Netflix Original

When Missing Turns to Murder (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on June 15th

Black Mirror (Season 6) Netflix Original

Cold Case Files (Season 2)

The Bad Family / La mala familiar (2021)

Coming to Netflix on June 16th

47 Ronin (2013)

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King (2023) Netflix Original

Extraction 2 (2023) Netflix Original

Obara’M (2022)

Para Betina Pengikut Iblis (2023)

Race (2016)

The Village (2023) Netflix Original

Unbroken (2014)

Coming to Netflix on June 17th

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 19)

King the Land (Season 1) Netflix Original

Netflix Tudum Live – 1:30pm PST and 4:30pm EST

See You in My 19th Life (Season 1) Netflix Original

Suits (Seasons 1-9)

What are you checking out on Netflix over the next seven days? Let us know in the comments down below.