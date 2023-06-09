Claire Foy and Olivia Colman To Return in ‘The Crown’ Season 6

Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, who both played Queen Elizabeth II in prior seasons of The Crown on Netflix, will reprise their roles in the sixth and final season, What’s on Netflix has learned.

Taking place over decades, The Crown has sought to retell the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II. As you no doubt know, every two seasons, Netflix and Left Bank Pictures have shaken up the cast to reflect the decades that have passed. Claire Foy played Queen Elizabeth II in seasons 1 and 2, while Olivia Colman picked up the baton for seasons 3 and 4.

In what capacity the pair will return is unclear; rumors have suggested it may be in a dream-like sequence where they interact with one another. Other reports seem to suggest flashbacks throughout the final season, with the Queen reflecting on numerous moments in her life.

Article Continues Below...

This is not the first time Claire Foy has featured in episodes beyond the first two seasons. Her iteration of Queen Elizabeth II was featured in episode 8 of season 4 and episodes 1 and 4 of season 5.

Imelda Staunton continues to play the current iteration of Queen Elizabeth II in season 6.

There is no release date yet for The Crown’s final season beyond a broad “late 2023” window, which has been mentioned numerous times. It’s worth noting all prior seasons have been released on Netflix in November, with season 2 being the exception, released in December.

The Sun was first to report the return of Foy and Colman. They confirm and early report from the Daily Mail that Viola Prettejohn has been cast as an even younger version of Queen Elizabeth II, who was spotted filming in a “wartime” setting for the upcoming season.

Prettejohn had a small cameo role in Netflix’s The Witcher as fake Ciri and has recently appeared in a dozen episodes of the HBO series The Nevers playing Myrtle.

You can find more on the sixth season of The Crown via our main preview for the final season.

Netflix declined to comment.

Are you looking forward to seeing our former Queens’ return in The Crown’s final season? Let us know in the comments down below.