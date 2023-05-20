Multiple Seasons of ‘Suits’ Coming to Netflix US in June 2023

In another unexpected licensing news for June 2023, Netflix in the United States will join other Netflix regions in streaming multiple seasons (expected to be all nine but still to be confirmed) from the middle of the month. Here’s what you need to know.

Running from 2011 through 2019 on USA Network, the critically acclaimed series Suits is perhaps one of the best legal dramas in recent memory. It follows a wunderkind college dropout who has the ability to memorize information. That ability leads him to score a job with a big law firm in New York City despite lacking qualifications.

Suits ran for nine seasons with 134 episodes under its belt. Now, multiple “Seasons” are set to join Netflix on June 17th, 2023. The number of seasons headed to Netflix is unconfirmed,, although we expect it to be all nine.

Article Continues Below...

Among the show’s stars include Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Rick Hoffman, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, Amanda Schull, Dulé Hill, and Katherine Heigl.

This is the first time Suits has hit Netflix in the United States, but we should mention that the South Korean adaptation of the show did stream on Netflix from December 2019 through August 2021.

Netflix will likely share the show in the United States. According to JustWatch, Suits also streams on Peacock Premium and Prime Video as of the time of publishing.

The news of Suits coming to Netflix comes at a time when the streamer is ramping up its acquisitions in the licensing arena and the reasons why we can speculate. Firstly, the WGA strike is ongoing, meaning original content production has slowed to a crawl on anything in development, pre-production, and even production. Secondly, other distributors are relaxing rules on licensing, given the current market turmoil and their attempts to increase cash flow.

Where else is Suits streaming on Netflix?

As we mentioned above, Suits is already streaming in full on Netflix in almost all Netflix regions. This has been the case for many years for some regions, with some getting the show as early as 2015 with new seasons then dropping annually or, in some instances, weekly following their airing on USA Network.

Netflix in the United Kingdom carries the show licensed after it picked up the rights following Dave (a UK free-to-air channel) choosing not to pick up from season 7 onwards. Netflix Canada also streams the show despite losing it for a few months in 2022.

Are you looking forward to binging Suits on Netflix in the US come June 17th? Let us know in the comments down below.