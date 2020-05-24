What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: May 24th to May 31st

It’s going to be a busy end to May for Netflix with a wide range of titles including three headline titles that we think will each, in their own way, will shoot to the top of the Netflix charts. Here’s what’s set to arrive on Netflix from May 24th, 2020 to May 31st.

Below, we’re going to take you through the complete list of what’s on the way which is more titles than you’ll find on others lists!

First, though, here’s a few highlights of what’s coming up.

Uncut Gems (2019)

Netflix Release: Monday, May 25th

You’ve probably already heard a lot of about Adam Sandler’s performance in Uncut Gems which premiered in late 2019 but now is your chance to catch it on Netflix if you haven’t done so already.

The movie from the Safdie Brothers doesn’t disappoint and honestly is a crime that the movie didn’t get more award nominations earlier this year.

We follow a pawnshop owner who is consistently over his head and this time, he may have gone too far.

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Limited Series)

Netflix Release: Wednesday, May 27th

Netflix has been excellent at producing timely documentary series and Jeffrey Epstein series could be perhaps their most explosive to date.

The series comes from the creator of Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, Joe Berlinger and covers through first-hand accounts the story so far of the now infamous mogul.

Space Force (Season 1)

Arrives on Netflix: Friday, May 29th

Greg Daniels just released his new series on Upload on Amazon Prime and has been met with rave reviews. Can the creator of the US version of The Office now score with his new Netflix series? All of the pieces in place seem to indicate yes.

With a huge cast, the new series is a mockumentary that’s spoofing President Trump’s newly announced Space Force.

Don’t forget to keep up with all the new arrivals due out in June too, we’re still finding out about new titles daily lined up for release.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Note: release dates are subject to change.

Coming to Netflix on May 24th

Beetal (Season 1) N

Coming to Netflix on May 25th

Alphablocks (Season 1)

Ne Zha (2019)

Norm of the North: Family Vacation (2020)

Numberblocks (Season 1)

Uncut Gems (2019)

Supergirl (Season 5)

Coming to Netflix on May 26th

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on May 27th

#FriendButMarried

I’m No Longer Here (2019) N

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Limited Series) N

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

Coming to Netflix on May 28th

Dorohedoro (Season 1) N

Grandmother’s Farm (2013)

Grandmother’s Fram Part 2 (2015)

Intuition / La Corazonada (2020) N

Coming to Netflix on May 29th

Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room (2020) N

Space Force (Season 1) N

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 3) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 31st

High Strung Free Dance (2018)

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this week? Let us know down in the comments.