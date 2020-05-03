What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: May 3rd to May 10th

Netflix is firing on all cylinders next week with one of the best lineups we’ve seen for quite some time. There should be something for everyone. Here’s what’s on the way to Netflix US between May 3rd, 2020 to May 10th, 2020.

Below, we’ve got the full list of what’s currently scheduled to release on Netflix throughout the week. As a reminder, all those marked with N’s are Netflix Originals so will likely be releasing globally.

Now let’s take a quick look through some of the highlights on the way this week.

Becoming

Netflix Release Date: Wednesday, May 6th

As you may know, Netflix has an overall output deal with the Obamas and their production company. So far, it has released American Factory which was met to rave reviews and scored a couple of awards.

Now, comes a documentary taking a look into the life of the former first lady. We’ll be following Michelle as she embarks on a 34-city tour around the USA.

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 16)

Netflix Release Date: Saturday, May 9th

The big licensed show coming to Netflix this week and possibly the best licensed show Netflix still gets new season of this week is Grey’s Anatomy.

The show now in its sixteenth season still fills a hole on Netflix that it hasn’t managed to fill with its Originals.

Dead to Me (Season 2)

Netflix Release Date: Friday, May 8th

The big tentpole of the week is Dead to Me.

The first season rocked the world with its excellent writing and we’re pleased to report that season 2 is looking like it follows familiar territory.

Here’s what you can expect from the next season:

“Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irrepressible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried.”

As always, let us know in the comments what you're looking forward to

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Please note: release dates are subject to change.

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 3rd

Coronavirus, Explained (Limited Series – Episode 2) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 4th

Arctic Dogs (2019)

Luccas Neto em: Acampemonto de Ferias 2

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 5th

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (2020) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 6th

Becoming (2020) N

Hangman (2017)

Sí, Mi Amor (2020)

Workin Moms (Season 4) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 7th

Aerials (2016)

Scissor Seven (Season 2) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 8th

18 regali / 18 Presents (2020)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 1) N

Dead to Me (Season 2) N

House at the End of the Street (2012)

Restaurants on the Edge (Season 2) N

Rust Valley Restorers (Season 2) N

Sleepless (2017)

The Eddy (Limited Series) N

The Hollow (Season 2) N

The Wrong Missy (2020) N

Valeria (Season 1) N

What’s Coming to Netflix on May 9th