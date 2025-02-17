What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: Presidents’ Day to February 23, 2025

Welcome along to another look ahead at what’s coming to Netflix over the next seven days. It’s going to be a quieter week for new releases as Netflix pumps all of its marketing efforts into you watching the brand new Robert De Niro thriller, Zero Day, later this week.

We might be getting the full list of what’s coming up on Netflix throughout March later this week, but until then, we’re constantly updating our list of new movies and series that are scheduled to drop. You can find our updated list of February 2025 releases here.

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

American Murder: Gabby Petito (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: Monday

Kicking off the week is a new limited series into the crime story that captured headlines just a few years ago and spread like wildfire on social media. Directed by Julia Willoughby Nason and Michael Gasparro the series seeks to get to the bottom of what exactly happened to Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old social influencer who disappeared while on a road trip with her boyfriend.

The new series adopts the moniker of American Murder, which has other entries on Netflix, including The Family Next Door and Laci Peterson.

To Catch a Killer (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

There are a couple of noteworthy licensed movies this week. Heart of Champions is well worth a watch, but the one we wanted to highlight here is To Catch A Killer, a Sky Original movie from the United Kingdom. It was distributed by Vertical in the US and has been streaming on Hulu for the past year or so.

Shailene Woodley and Bên Mendelsohn lead the cast for this crime thriller about a police officer who is recruited under the wing of an FBI investigator to help track down an individual who is terrorizing Baltimore.

Zero Day (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

We’ve been hearing a lot about Zero Day for the past few months from Netflix and it is a big deal: it serves as Robert De Niro’s first-ever scripted series. Aiming for a similar audience to The Night Agent, the new political thriller is about a former President tasked with finding out who’s behind a devastating cyber attack with another threatened to be hitting imminently.

We’ve spoken to a few people who have been binging through screeners of this, and for the most part, they’ve all been really positive about it, pointing to its excellent ensemble cast. Who is in that cast? De Niro is joined by Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, Connie Britton, Bill Camp, Dan Stevens, McKinley Belcher III, and the fabulous Angela Bassett.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on Monday, February 17th

American Murder: Gabby Petito (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 11) Netflix Original

Heart of Champions (2021)

WWE RAW (LIVE)

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, February 18th

Court of Gold (Season 1) Netflix Original

Offline Love (Season 1) Netflix Original

Rosebud Baker: The Mother Lode (2025) Netflix Original

Too Hot to Handle: Germany (Season 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Wednesday, February 19th

My Family (Season 1) Netflix Original

To Catch a Killer (2023)

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, February 20th

Operation Finale (2018)

The First Frost (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

The Search for Instagram’s Worst Con Artist (2023)

Uncredited: The Story of Passinho (2025)

Zero Day (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on Friday, February 21st

Coming to Netflix on Saturday, February 22nd

Riku Oh (2017)

Coming to Netflix on Sunday, February 23rd

Screwballs (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly)

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (LIVE) Netflix Original Red Carpet Coverage Starts at 7 PM ET The main show Starts at 8 PM ET



Weekly episodes this week include:

Men on a Mission – Monday

My Happy Marriage – Monday

A Clean Sweep – Wednesday

Dragon Ball DAIMA – Friday

Orb: On The Movements of the Earth – Saturday

SAKAMOTO DAYS – Saturday

When the Stars Gossip – Saturday

Kinnikuman Perfect Origin Arc – Sunday

On the removals front this week, the excellent South Paw from 2015 will leave on the 21st alongside The Body and Book Club. All Good Things will depart on February 22nd, and Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World will depart next weekend on the 26th.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.