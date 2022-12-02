‘Zero Day’ Robert de Niro Netflix Series: What We Know So Far

Netflix is partnering up with cinema legend Robert de Niro for a new thriller mini-series, Zero Day, with the actor reportedly starring and producing.

Netflix’s Zero Day is created, executive produced and written by Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, with the story coming from Newman. Newman is a prominent Netflix producer and writer, having been part of such productions as Narcos, The Watcher, Rebel Moon, Spiderhead, and more. Oppenheim wrote screenplays for The Maze Runner, Jackie, and Allegiant.

You can take a look at Newman’s upcoming Netflix projects here and just recently, we revealed that Netflix was looking to produce American Primeval with Newman and Peter Berg.

Oppenheim, journalist and author Michael Schmidt and Jonathan Glickman of Panoramic Media will also executive produce along with De Niro. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Zero Day:

What’s the plot of Zero Day?

Plot details for Zero Day are being kept under wraps, but Variety reports that De Niro will play a former U.S. President in the political thriller.

Who is cast in Zero Day?

As of December 2022, only Robert de Niro is known to be among the cast of Netflix’s Zero Day. It will be the first series regular role for the Oscar-winning actor, who has had countless iconic roles over the years, including The Godfather, Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and many more. As mentioned above, De Niro will be playing a former U.S. President.

For Netflix, de Niro played the leading role in the Oscar-nominated The Irishman.

What’s the production status of Zero Day?

At the moment, Netflix’s Zero Day series is in very early development, where the scripts are being written It will be quite some time before it enters production, which could end up happening sometime in 2023.

How many episodes will be in Zero Day?

It is unknown how many episodes Zero Day will have, but we can likely expect a standard 6 or 8 episodes. As mentioned before, this is a limited series, so there will be just one season.

What’s the Netflix release date for Zero Day?

As the series is still in the very early stages of development, it’s too early to speak of any release dates, but we could perhaps estimate sometime in 2024.