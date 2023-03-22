143 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada in April 2023

It’s going to be a very busy month for Netflix Canada as April rolls around. Typically one of the busiest months of the year, Netflix Canada will see significantly more than the current 77 movies and TV shows scheduled to leave.

There are some heavy hitters leaving Netflix Canada at the start of the month. 300, Troy and the Chronicles of Riddick are due to leave, along with three of the four films from the original Karate Kid films. For the animation fans out there, there’s a handful of Dreamworks titles leaving.

63 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on April 1st, 2023

3 Days to Kill (2014)

300 (2007)

The 5th Wave (2016)

A Sort of Family (2017)

Akbar Birbal (2019)

The American Game (2019)

Asterix: The Secret of the Magic Potion (2018)

Back to the Future (1985)

Bal Ganesh (2019)

Battle of the Year (2013)

Bee Movie (2007)

Black Christmas (2019)

Blue Lagoon: The Awakening (2012)

The Brothers Grimsby (2016)

Buddy Games (2019)

Casual (2018)

Cats (2019)

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

Cleaner (2007)

The Client List (2010)

Cold Pursuit (2019)

The Contractor (2007)

Dark Waters (2019)

The Eagle (2011)

Emma (2020)

The F**k-It List (2019)

Flypaper (2011)

Hello My Name is Doris (2015)

The Intouchables (2011)

Johnny English Reborn (2011)

Juda and the Black Messiah (2021)

The Karate Kid Part 2 (1986)

The Karate Kid Part 3 (1989)

The Kingdom (2007)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Lucky Number Slevin. (2006)

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

Margin Call (2011)

Megamind (2010)

The Mummy (1999)

Munich (2005)

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (2018)

Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020)

The Next Karate Kid (1994)

Parker (2013)

Patriots Day (2016)

Pinky Memsaab (2018)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Racetime! (2020)

Ride Along 2 (2016)

Scary Movie 2 (2001)

Small Chops (2020)

Spell (2020)

Spontaneous (2020)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

Suite Francaise (2014)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The Trap (2017)

Tree House Tales (1 Season)

Troy (2004)

United 93 (2006)

Warcraft (2016)

9 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on April 2nd, 2023

Across the Line (2015)

Amazing Grace (2018)

Backcountry (2014)

Brothers in Arms (2020)

Cyborg 009 VS Devilman (1 Season)

God Calling (2018)

Resurrection: Ertugrul (4 Seasons)

Sleeping Giant (2015)

Tabula Rasa (1 Season) N

That Winter, the Wind Blows (1 Season)

The Void (2016)

Winnie (2017)

3 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on April 3rd, 2023

Babamin Ceketi (2018)

High Life (2019)

Turbo FAST (3 Seasons)

3 Movies Leaving Netflix Canada on April 4th, 2023

Firehouse Dog (2007)

The Fisherman’s Diary (2020)

What Lies Below (2020)

1 Movie Leaving Netflix Canada on April 5th, 2023

Alien Warfare (2016)

1 Movie Leaving Netflix Canada on April 7th, 2023

Missing Link (2019)

2 Movies Leaving Netflix Canada on April 8th, 2023

Hush (2016)

Seven (2019)

2 Movies Leaving Netflix Canada on April 9th, 2023

Ojukokoro: Greed (2016)

Words on Bathroom Walls (2020)

2 Movies Leaving Netflix Canada on April 10th, 2023

Gemini (2017)

House of 1,000 Corpses (2003)

7 Movies Leaving Netflix Canada on April 11th, 2023

Dil (1990)

Disco Dancer (1982)

Fida (2004)

Hunterrr (2015)

The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

My Secret Diary (2016)

Phir Hera Pheri (2006)

3 Movies Leaving Netflix Canada on April 12th, 2023

Shrek Forever After (2011)

Shrek the Third (2007)

Teen Spirit (2018)

2 Movies Leaving Netflix Canada on April 14th, 2023

Awon Boyz (2019)

The Baker and the Beauty (2020)

23 Movies Leaving Netflix Canada on April 15th, 2023

A Man For The Week End (2018)

A Way Back Home (2020)

Appleseed Alpha (2014)

Belgica (2016)

Broken (2019)

Dark City Beneath the Beat (2020)

Deranged (2020)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

El-Khawaga’s Dilemma (2018)

Generation Iron 3 (2018)

The Girl on the Train (2016)

Identity Thief (2013)

Knocked Up (2007)

Les Misérables (2012)

Minions (2015)

Now Is Good (2012)

One Lagos Night (2021)

Robin Hood (2010)

Strain (2020)

Table Manners (2018)

Talk to Me (2007)

Tom and Jerry (2021)

5 Movies Leaving Netflix Canada on April 16th, 2023

The 2nd (2020)

Brick Mansions (2014)

Doctor Bello (2013)

Falsa Identidad (2020)

Shut In (2016)

5 Movies Leaving Netflix Canada on April 17th, 2023

Deadly Class (2019)

No Direction Home: Bob Dylan (2005)

Richie Rich (1994)

Selena (1997)

Thunderstruck (2012)

1 Movie Leaving Netflix Canada on April 18th, 2023

Olympus Has Fallen (2013)

6 Movies Leaving Netflix Canada on April 19th, 2023

All the Reasons to Forget (2017)

The Choice (2016)

The F Word (2013)

It’s All Gone Pete Tong (2004)

Legend of Sarilla (2013)

Toys of Terror (2020)

4 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on April 18th, 2023

Cuckoo (1 Season) N

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

1 TV Show Leaving Netflix Canada on April 21st, 2023

A Love So Beautiful (2017)

Which movies and TV shows will you be sad to see leave Netflix Canada in April 2023? Let us know in the comments below!