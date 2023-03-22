Netflix News

‘Queens on the Run’ Mexican Netflix Comedy Movie: Coming to Netflix in April 2023

The Mexican action-comedy movie Queens on the Run' is coming to Netflix in April 2023.

Coming to Netflix in April 2023 is the exciting new Mexican action-comedy, Queens on the Run. We have everything you need to know about Queens on the Run, including the plot, cast, trailer and the Netflix release date.

Queens on the Run is an upcoming Mexican Netflix comedy movie directed by Jorge Macaya, and written by Martha Higareda. Production has been handled by Perro Azul, with Alexis Fridman, Martha Higareada and Miri Higareda

When is the Queens on the Run Netflix release date?

We can confirm that Queens on the Run will be coming to Netflix on Friday, April 14th, 2023.

What is the plot of Queens on the Run?

The synopsis for Queens on the Run has been sourced from IMDb Pro:

When four women finally take the road trip they planned in high school, they have no idea of the things they’ll bump into sometimes literally.

queens on the run mexican netflix comedy coming to netflix in april 2023 poster

The official poster for Queens on the Run

Who are the cast members of Queens on the Run?

Paola Núñez has an unamed role in the movie. Núñez is known for her work on Bad Boys for Life, The Purge television adaptation and the crime drama La Reina del Sur. Núñez recently starred in the Netflix adaptation of Resident Evil and the Netflix comedy Grandma’s Wedding.

queens on the run mexican netflix comedy coming to netflix in april 2023 paolo nunez

Paola Núñez in Bad Boys for Life (left) and Resident Evil (right)

Martha Higareda has an unamed role in the movie. Higareda, has yet to star in a Netflix project, however, fans of Queen of the South may recognise her from her role as Castel Fieto.

Claudia Pineda has an unamed role in the movie. Pineda has yet to make her Netflix debut and is known for her work on the television shows Natural Born Narco, The Immortal, and The Mosquito Coast.

Alejandra Ambrosi also has an unamed role in the movie. The actress has yet to star in an Netflix series or movie, and is most well known for her portrayal of Marisol Salim de Quitaño in the drama series XY. La revista.

Valeria Vera has an unamed role in the movie. The actress previously starred in the Netflix series The House of Flowers.

queens on the run mexican netflix comedy coming to netflix in april 2023 paolo nunez cast

From top left to bottom right: Martha Higareda,Claudia Pineda, Alejandra Ambrosi, Valeria Vera.

The only confirmed actor with a named role is Ricardo Muñoz Senior as Dr. Claudio. Queens on the Run will be the actor’s first role in a Netflix Original.

When and where was Queens on the Run filmed?

Filming reportedly took place sometime between August 12th, 2022, and September 21st, 2022. An extremely short film schedule considering filming would have lasted just over 5 weeks.

Filming took place in the following locations;

  • Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico
  • Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico
  • Riviera Maya, Quintana Roo, Mexico

What is the runtime for Queens on the Run?

The runtime for the movie has been confirmed to be 96 minutes.

What language will the film be available to stream?

The movie has been filmed in Spanish, however, it’s not been confirmed if an Englih dub will be provided.

Are you looking forward to watching Queens on the Run on Netflix? Let us know in the comments bekow!

