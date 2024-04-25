5 Netflix Originals Leaving Netflix in May 2024

It’s time for another recap of Netflix Originals that have recently departed the service or will be departing Netflix throughout May 2024.

Please note that, as with all removals, they’re very much subject to change. In addition, just because a Netflix Original departs right now doesn’t mean it can’t be relicensed to Netflix in the future.

Netflix Originals Departed in April 2024

There weren’t enough Netflix Originals departing Netflix in various locations to justify a post last month, but we’ll do a quick recap of all the titles that have left so far:

Among Netflix’s early collection of movies released Win It All from director Joe Swanberg and starring Jake Johnson departed Netflix globally on April 7th.

from director Joe Swanberg and starring Jake Johnson departed Netflix globally on April 7th. School Life , a French teen comedy pickup for Netflix, departed Netflix on April 9th after being on Netflix for four years. The movie was directed by Grand Corps Malade and Mehdi Idir and starred Zita Hanrot, Liam Pierron, and Soufiane Guerrab.

, a French teen comedy pickup for Netflix, departed Netflix on April 9th after being on Netflix for four years. The movie was directed by Grand Corps Malade and Mehdi Idir and starred Zita Hanrot, Liam Pierron, and Soufiane Guerrab. In all international territories, you lost Secret Celebrity RuPaul’s Drag Race (labeled as Original in most territories) on April 25th, 2024. Netflix UK is still home to a few other RuPaul titles, but as we covered recently, they’ll all be departing in 2024 and 2025.

Matchday: Inside FC Barcelona, which was a Netflix Original in Latin American territories and in Canada, will be leaving Netflix on April 29th, 2024.

Netflix Originals Scheduled for Removal in May 2024

Munafik 2

Leaving Netflix: May 1st

Netflix picked up the exclusive rights to this Malaysian horror sequel without ever picking up the rights to the first movie in most regions! Directed by Syamsul Yusof, the film follows a “Muslim healer who finds his faith tested when he helps a woman locked in battle, body and soul, with a diabolical leader.”

Netflix acquired the movie rights on May 1st, 2019, and is now expiring after being on Netflix for five years. A third movie was thought to be in development but has been MIA since 2020.

Medici (3 Seasons)

Leaving Netflix: May 1st

The historical drama series Medici, which featured some huge talent such as Richard Madden, Dustin Hoffman, Brian Cox, Sean Bean, and Daniel Sharman will be leaving Netflix in full on the first of the month.

Taking place in the 1400s, the series spans many decades, with the first kicking off following the death of Giovanni de’ Medici and his son Cosimo succeeding him as head of the family bank.

You may recall that the first season, titled Masters of Florence, was due to leave Netflix on its own early in 2023 but was subsequently renewed. As we reported at the time, all three seasons will instead now leave together on May 1st.

Chris Distefano: Speshy Weshy (2022)

Leaving Netflix: May 3rd

The comedy special from Chris Distefano, which was part of the 2022 Netflix is a Joke festival, is expiring two years after it first touched down on Netflix. Interestingly, this is the only special released from the festival currently set to expire, with most of the other titles remaining on Netflix indefinitely.

In the 36-minute special, the comic discusses getting yelled at on social media and why he’s waiting for his dad to die.

Dying to Tell (Morir Para Contar) (2018)

Leaving Netflix: May 17th

Directed and presented by Hernán Zin, this Spanish documentary sees Zin interviewing fellow war reporters and what toll their work takes on their own personal lives and professional careers.

The documentary is scheduled to leave Netflix in all regions where the doc is listed as an Original with your last day to watch being May 16th.

Laerte-se (2017)

Leaving Netflix: May 19th

This Brazillian LGBTQ documentary follows Laerte Coutinho, who, at the age of 60, introduces herself to the world as a woman, having lived as a man up until that point.

Eliane Brum and Lygia Barbosa da Silva are behind the documentary.

