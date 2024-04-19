12 Great Movies Departing Netflix at the End of April 2024

One of the things about Netflix you may have gotten used to by now is the fact that content regularly comes and goes from the platform. Below, we’ll be taking a look at all the great movies that are set to depart by the time April 2024 comes to an end.

Here, you can find our ongoing list of all the movies and series set to depart the streamer throughout May 2024. We’ve got you covered for all the remaining titles, leaving in April 2024 here.

As a quick note, we list titles for the actual day of removal. If you want to watch any movie leaving on May 1st, your last full day to watch will be April 30th.

Elvis (2022)

Leaving Netflix: May 1st, 2024

Elvis, added to Netflix on New Year’s Eve, is one of the many reasonably recent Warner Bros. Pictures movies to have made its way onto Netflix.

Austin Butler went all out for his role as the legendary rock and roll icon Elvis Presley. So much so that it changed the way Butler talks in real life to this day. Elvis has all the hallmarks of a Baz Luhrmann production, so if you’re a Moulin Rouge and The Great Gatsby fan, you’ll be head over heels for this Elvis biopic.

As a surprise to me, the film only featured in the US top 10s for three days before dropping out suggesting many may have missed it.

Joker (2019)

Leaving Netflix: May 1st, 2024

Sticking with another somewhat recent Warner Bros. Pictures movie, one of the last remaining DC movies following all the other departures will be leaving at the end of the month.

The Joker took the world by storm in 2019, which led to Joaquin Phoenix winning a well-deserved Academy Award for his role as Gotham’s crown prince of crime. Its sequel arrives later this year, so it wouldn’t be surprising if we were to see the return of Joker to the Netflix library soon.

King Kong (2005)

Leaving Netflix: May 1st, 2024

Immediately after directing the overwhelmingly successful Lord of the Rings trilogy, Peter Jackson took a shot at remaking the beloved tale of the world’s largest ape. King Kong is an underrated modern classic with an all-star cast and outstanding production.

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Leaving Netflix: May 1st, 2024

From Broadway to the big screen, one thing has never changed: the world’s love for the music of ABBA. Featuring a star-filled ensemble, Mamma Mia is super entertaining and can be enjoyed by the entire family.

It’s not just the first movie set to leave Netflix, either. The 2018 follow-up, Here We Go Again, is also set for departure on the same day.

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Leaving Netflix: May 1st, 2024

Speed running her way to becoming an Academy Award winner, the early 2010s saw the unprecedented rise of actress Jennifer Lawrence, who made a name for herself in movies such as X-Men: First Class and The Hunger Games. Thanks to her fantastic chemistry with Bradley Cooper and her performance in Silver Linings Playbook, she became an Academy Award winner at the tender age of 22.

Warrior (2011)

Leaving Netflix: May 1st, 2024

Warrior undeservedly flopped at the box office, but in the years since its release in theatres, it has amassed a sizeable audience who appreciate Gavin O’Connor’s vision of two brothers going to war in the mixed martial arts ring.

Whiplash (2014)

Very few films can make you feel as anxious or unnerved as Whiplash. Stellar performances from J.K. Simmons and Miles Teller will leave you hanging on the edge of your seat with every drumbeat and every word spoken.

Be warned, however, given the movie hails from Sony Pictures, you’ll only be able to rewatch or experience this Damien Chazelle classic on a premium tier of Netflix.

Jurassic Park Trilogy (1993-2001)

Leaving Netflix: May 1st, 2024

We’ve grouping up a trilogy here for our next picks. The Jurassic Park trilogy often comes and goes on Netflix, and while we’re always happy to see it return, we’re also always sad to see it leave. But there’s no need to worry, as it’ll be back before you know it.

Dumb & Dumber (1994)

Leaving Netflix: May 1st, 2024

In one of the best buddy comedies of the ’90s, Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels gave incredibly dumb and funny iconic performances as Lloyd and Harry. If there’s a bucket list of comedy movies, then Dumb and Dumber should be on that list.

Erin Brockovich (2000)

Leaving Netflix: May 1st, 2024

After dominating the decade with various romantic comedies and dramas, the end of it culminated in a well-deserved Academy Award for Best Actress for Julia Roberts’s role as the title character Erin Brockovich.

What movies will you be sad to see leave Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!