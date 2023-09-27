AMC Series ‘Into the Badlands’ Leaving Netflix in November 2023

Netflix has unveiled some of its upcoming removals, and among the list is the excellent AMC series Into the Badlands, which will be departing Netflix US in November 2023.

Headed up by Daniel Wu, the martial arts action series came from creators Miles Millar and Alfred Gough. Wu plays Sunny, a great warrior embarking on a journey with a young boy across a dangerous land, hoping to find enlightenment.

32 episodes were produced in total across seasons between 2015 and 2019.

Netflix US and Canada are the only two regions to receive the show, with Netflix US first picking it up in 2017. New seasons then dropped every March thereafter, with the final season arriving in two parts on March 10th, 2019 and November 1st, 2019.

Now, exactly four years later, the show will depart from Netflix in full on November 1st, meaning your last day to watch (as Netflix will soon display on the show page) will be on October 31st.

If you do plan on watching the show on Netflix before its departure, remember you’ll need a premium tier as the show is unavailable on Netflix’s advertising tier.

Into the Badlands one of the last remaining AMC shows on Netflix

Once Into the Badlands leaves Netflix, only a handful of shows from the network will remain on Netflix, with the big ones being Breaking Bad and its sister show, Better Call Saul (both of which are licensed to Netflix by Sony Pictures Television) and The Walking Dead. The two former titles are set to leave in 2025 and 2027, respectively, while The Walking Dead, we’re told, is licensed through 2027. Of course, that’s all subject to change and renewal.

Compare that to just a few years ago when Netflix had Halt and Catch Fire, TURN: Washington Spies, and Mad Men, among others were available. Of course, AMC has mostly kept its Originals to itself in recent years although that may be shifting with Max (the streaming service run by Warner Bros. Discovery) recently taking recipient a bunch of AMC shows recently.

