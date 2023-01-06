The big day has come; all 11 seasons and 177 episodes of the hit AMC series The Walking Dead are now streaming on Netflix in the United States, but with all seasons now available, how long will the show be on Netflix?

On our screens since 2010, The Walking Dead was one of the defining shows of the 2010s, and its legacy continues with a suite of spin-offs continuing to air. Sadly, Netflix doesn’t have access to spin-offs such as Fear The Walking Dead.

Netflix in many regions, most notably the US, has been streaming The Walking Dead for years. Netflix US picked up the show as part of a multi-year pact announced all the way back in 2011.

Netflix then acquired new seasons every single year following that initial pact with each season dropping shortly before a new series aired on AMC. The most recent season, season 11, dropped on Netflix on January 6th, 2023.

The Walking Dead will remain on Netflix US until 2027

As per most licenses from AMC, the show will leave exactly four years following its final season addition to Netflix. This has been the case for the likes of Hell on Wheels, for example, and we have confirmed that’s the same again here.

That means, at present, all 11 seasons of AMC’s The Walking Dead will remain on Netflix until January 6th, 2027.

That may seem like a long time away, but time and tide wait for no man, so it’ll be here before you know it.

Where will The Walking Dead stream after leaving Netflix? The likely answer to that is AMC+ (it’s an AMC-owned show), but given that company looks to be facing issues, who knows what their situation will be in 2027?

When will The Walking Dead leave Netflix in other regions?

Netflix US isn’t the only region to carry The Walking Dead, with at least 25 other regions currently carrying the show in some capacity.

Most Netflix regions outside the United States are still yet to receive the eleventh season, so we’re not able to provide accurate removal dates there just yet. We’re expecting it to be a similar situation, but as we’ve seen elsewhere, sometimes Netflix internationally loses the show much sooner than the US.

Will you miss The Walking Dead when it eventually leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments.