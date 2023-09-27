Pact of Silence Mexican Drama Season 1: Coming to Netflix in October 2023

Netflix’s new Mexican drama Pact of Silence arrives in October 2023, however, details on the upcoming drama are still extremely limited. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Pact of Silence including, the plot, cast, trailer, and most importantly the Netflix release date.

Pact of Silence is an upcoming Mexican Netflix Original drama series directed by Carlos Villegas Rosales. The series is produced by Mariana Iskandarani and Mar Abierto Productions

When is the Pact of Silence Netflix release date?

With the release of the official trailer, we can confirm that Pact of Silence is coming to Netflix on October 11th, 2023.

The number of episodes has yet to be revealed.

What is the plot of Pact of Silence?

The synopsis has been sourced from Netflix;

“A young and successful influencer infiltrates the lives of four women to discover which of them is the mother who abandoned her at birth. With an enormous thirst for revenge, after living a difficult childhood, she will discover the truth, while she finds love and unearths secrets that will endanger her life.”

Who are the cast members of Pact of Silence?

In IMDb’s STARmeter order, the cast of Pact of Silence is as follows;

Rodolfo Salas (Bettey en NY)

Marimar Vega (La boda de Velentina)

Gerardo Sierra (Rotting in the Sun)

Ruben Zamora (Los simuladores)

José Manuel Rincón (Ringo, la pelea de su vida)

Adriana Louvier (Los árboles mueren de pie)

Camila Valero (El Refugio)

Chantel Andere (The Other Woman)

Litzy (Quiéreme Tonto)

Kika Edgar (Mujeres asesinas)

Martín Barba (The Return)

So far, none of the cast members have had the names of their roles revealed.

Will Pact of Silence be available to stream in English?

It’s currently unclear if an English dub will be available upon release.

As a Mexican Netflix Original series, it will be available to stream in Spanish.

