‘Chicago Med’ Seasons 1-5 Leaving Netflix in July 2022

One of the very few procedural shows on Netflix, Chicago Med, will be departing the service in the United States in July 2022 as its license comes up for renewal.

Created by renowned producer Dick Wolf, Chicago Med is one of the many shows the creator has produced for NBC and this particular show is linked to Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.

Season 6 of the show recently aired on NBC and the show’s future is currently secured through to season 8.

Chicago Med seasons 1-5 were licensed to Netflix US back in July 2021 when we first reported the fact that Netflix was set to license multiple seasons. Seasons 1-5 eventually came marking the show’s first time being on Netflix around the globe.

Netflix in at least 14 other regions would also receive Chicago Med (as well as the likes of Chicago Fire too) in September 2021 although, in all international regions, only seasons 1 through 4 were licensed to Netflix.

So after only a year, we just got word via the July 2022 removals list that Chicago Med seasons 1-5 are set to leave the service on July 22nd, 2022 with your last day to watch being July 21st. This means Netflix only picked up a very short-term deal to stream the show and that deal is now up. That means, that as we predicted, season 6 of Chicago Med isn’t coming to Netflix.

Why was Chicago Med only licensed to Netflix for a short period of time? From NBC Universal’s point of view, they’ll be hoping you’re hooked enough to warrant to go and seek it out on its parent companies streamer. More on that in just a second.

Where will Chicago Med stream after leaving Netflix?

The good news is that Chicago Med has already been streaming on its permanent home for quite some time. We’re referring to Peacock which is streaming seasons 1-7 in both their ad-supported and premium tiers.

Hulu also is the recipient of the newer seasons but with NBC content pulling out of Hulu, that won’t be for much longer.

When will Chicago Med leave Netflix internationally?

This removal date doesn’t apply to all regions as we stated above. With that said, the show will likely expire in more regions unless Netflix is unable to renew the show in select regions. For Netflix in the United Kingdom, we’re told its license is currently due to expire on September 1st, 2022. That removal date will likely apply to all the other Netflix regions too.

Will you miss Chicago Med when it leaves Netflix in July 2022? Let us know in the comments.