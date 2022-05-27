As always, Netflix adds and Netflix certainly takes away with licensed content regularly coming up for renewal on the platform. This list will look at what’s leaving Netflix in the United States throughout the month of July 2022.

Missed any of the prior month’s removals? June 2022 was a big month of removals particularly on the TV side with the likes of Downton Abbey, Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce, Reign, and Criminal Minds all due to depart.

For those unfamiliar, Netflix licenses a lot of its content for a fixed period of time. When this licensed time is up it’s up to both sides (the owner of the piece of content and Netflix) to come up with a new arrangement. The titles listed below mean that the rights are expiring and they’ll likely head to another streaming service.

We typically get word of removals around 30-days before they’re due to depart. We also get an extended list from Netflix themselves which in this case will be in the last couple of weeks of June 2022.

Full List of What’s Leaving Netflix in July 2022

What’s Leaving Netflix on July 1st, 2022

Corpse Bride (2005)

Desperado (1995)

Eagle Eye (2008)

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter (2019)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Godzilla (1998)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

Her (2013)

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

Into the Wild (2007)

Joan Rivers: Don’t Start with Me (2012)

Just Go With It (2011)

Looper (2012)

Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)

Midnight in Paris (2011)

My Fair Lady (1964)

The Exorcist (1973)

The Originals (Seasons 1-4)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Stand by Me (1986)

Once again, keep this page bookmarked through June and into July as we get word of new removals.

What will you be watching ahead of its removal in July 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.