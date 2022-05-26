Netflix K-Drama ‘Cafe Minamdang’ Season 1: Coming to Netflix in June 2022

A recent addition to the line-up of exciting K-Dramas arriving in June 2022 is the KBS2 mystery drama Cafe Minamdang. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Cafe Minamdang, including the episode release schedule, plot and cast.

Cafe Minamdang is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original mystery series directed by Go Jae Hyun, and written by screenwriter Park Hye Jin.

When is the Cafe Minamdang Netflix release date?

At the time of writing the first episode of Cafe Minamdang is coming to Netflix on Monday, June 27th, 2022.

The k-drama will have a total of sixteen episodes, with new episodes arriving every Saturday and Sunday for a total of eight weeks. The finale will air on Tuesday, August 16th, 2022.

Each episode will have an approximate runtime of 60 minutes.

Episode Release Schedule

Episodes of Cafe Minamdang will air on Netflix on the same day as the South Korean public broadcast network KBS2.

Episode Netflix Release Date 1 27/06/2022 2 28/06/2022 3 04/07/2022 4 05/07/2022 5 11/07/2022 6 12/07/2022 7 18/07/2022 8 19/07/2022 9 25/07/2022 10 26/07/2022 11 01/08/2022 12 02/08/2022 13 08/08/2022 14 09/08/2022 15 15/08/2022 16 16/08/2022

What is the plot of Cafe Minamdang?

The synopsis for Cafe Minamdang has been sourced from Soompi:

Follows the mysterious events experienced by the former profiler Han Joon and his colleagues. It will tell the story of a suspicious café named Minamdang and the clients that visit the café.

Who are the cast members of Cafe Minamdang?

Both of the lead actors in the series have featured on Netflix before however, it’s the first lead role on Netflix for actor Seo In Guk who had only starred in guest roles in Abyss and Navillera.

As for actress Oh Yeon Seo, she has already starred in Mad for Each Other and A Korean Odyessey.

Below is the full cast list for Cafe Minamdang:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Nam Han Joon Seo In Guk Doom at Your Service | The Smile Has Left Your Eyes | Shopping King Louie Han Jae Hee Oh Yeon Seo Mad for Each Other | A Korean Odyssey | Please Come Back, Mister Gong Soo Cheol Kwak Shi Yang Idol: The Coup | Alice | Welcome 2 Life Nam Hye Joon Kang Mi Na Summer Guys | Hotel del Luna | Dokgo Rewind Cha Do Won Kwon Soo Hyun Record of Youth | Crime Puzzle | Abyss Na Kwang Tae Jung Ha Joon Police University | Sisyphus: The Myth | Memorist Jang Doo Jin Jung Man Shik Undercover | Dramaworld 2 | The Goddess of Revenge Jonathan Baek Seo Hoo Color Rush 2 | Idol: The Coup | Color Rush Kim Cheol Geun Jung Eun Pyo River Where the Moon Rises | The Flower in Prison | All About My Mom Lee min Kyung Hwang Woo Seul Hye Uncle | Crash Landing on You | Love with Flaws Lee Ji Eun Park Hae In Again My Life | Backstreet Rookie TBA Song Jae Rim How To Be Thirty | I Wanna Hear You Sing | Secret Mother TBA Lucy Miracle | Be Melodramatic | To Be Continued

