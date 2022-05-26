HomeNetflix NewsNetflix K-Drama ‘Cafe Minamdang’ Season 1: Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Netflix K-Drama ‘Cafe Minamdang’ Season 1: Coming to Netflix in June 2022

by @JRobinsonWoN
Published on EST

netflix k drama cafe minanmdang season 1 jpg

A recent addition to the line-up of exciting K-Dramas arriving in June 2022 is the KBS2 mystery drama Cafe Minamdang. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Cafe Minamdang, including the episode release schedule, plot and cast.

Cafe Minamdang is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original mystery series directed by Go Jae Hyun, and written by screenwriter Park Hye Jin.

When is the Cafe Minamdang Netflix release date?

At the time of writing the first episode of Cafe Minamdang is coming to Netflix on Monday, June 27th, 2022.

The k-drama will have a total of sixteen episodes, with new episodes arriving every Saturday and Sunday for a total of eight weeks. The finale will air on Tuesday, August 16th, 2022.

Each episode will have an approximate runtime of 60 minutes.

Episode Release Schedule

Episodes of Cafe Minamdang will air on Netflix on the same day as the South Korean public broadcast network KBS2.

Episode Netflix Release Date
1 27/06/2022
2 28/06/2022
3 04/07/2022
4 05/07/2022
5 11/07/2022
6 12/07/2022
7 18/07/2022
8 19/07/2022
9 25/07/2022
10 26/07/2022
11 01/08/2022
12 02/08/2022
13 08/08/2022
14 09/08/2022
15 15/08/2022
16 16/08/2022

What is the plot of Cafe Minamdang?

The synopsis for Cafe Minamdang has been sourced from Soompi:

Follows the mysterious events experienced by the former profiler Han Joon and his colleagues. It will tell the story of a suspicious café named Minamdang and the clients that visit the café.

netflix k drama cafe minanmdang season 1 seo in guk

Who are the cast members of Cafe Minamdang?

Both of the lead actors in the series have featured on Netflix before however, it’s the first lead role on Netflix for actor Seo In Guk who had only starred in guest roles in Abyss and Navillera.

seo in guk doom at your service

Seo In Guk in Doom at Your Service (right)

As for actress Oh Yeon Seo, she has already starred in Mad for Each Other and A Korean Odyessey.

oh yeon seo mad for each other

Oh Yeon Seo in Mad for Each Other (right)

Below is the full cast list for Cafe Minamdang:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before?
Nam Han Joon Seo In Guk Doom at Your Service | The Smile Has Left Your Eyes | Shopping King Louie
Han Jae Hee Oh Yeon Seo Mad for Each Other | A Korean Odyssey | Please Come Back, Mister
Gong Soo Cheol Kwak Shi Yang Idol: The Coup | Alice | Welcome 2 Life
Nam Hye Joon Kang Mi Na Summer Guys | Hotel del Luna | Dokgo Rewind
Cha Do Won Kwon Soo Hyun Record of Youth | Crime Puzzle | Abyss
Na Kwang Tae Jung Ha Joon Police University | Sisyphus: The Myth | Memorist
Jang Doo Jin Jung Man Shik Undercover | Dramaworld 2 | The Goddess of Revenge
Jonathan Baek Seo Hoo Color Rush 2 | Idol: The Coup | Color Rush
Kim Cheol Geun Jung Eun Pyo River Where the Moon Rises | The Flower in Prison | All About My Mom
Lee min Kyung Hwang Woo Seul Hye Uncle | Crash Landing on You | Love with Flaws
Lee Ji Eun Park Hae In Again My Life | Backstreet Rookie
TBA Song Jae Rim How To Be Thirty | I Wanna Hear You Sing | Secret Mother
TBA Lucy Miracle | Be Melodramatic | To Be Continued

 

Are you excited for the release of Cafe Minamdang on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

