Netflix K-Drama ‘Cafe Minamdang’ Season 1: Coming to Netflix in June 2022

A recent addition to the line-up of exciting K-Dramas arriving in June 2022 is the KBS2 mystery drama Cafe Minamdang. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Cafe Minamdang, including the episode release schedule, plot and cast.
Cafe Minamdang is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original mystery series directed by Go Jae Hyun, and written by screenwriter Park Hye Jin.
When is the Cafe Minamdang Netflix release date?
At the time of writing the first episode of Cafe Minamdang is coming to Netflix on Monday, June 27th, 2022.
The k-drama will have a total of sixteen episodes, with new episodes arriving every Saturday and Sunday for a total of eight weeks. The finale will air on Tuesday, August 16th, 2022.
Each episode will have an approximate runtime of 60 minutes.
Episode Release Schedule
Episodes of Cafe Minamdang will air on Netflix on the same day as the South Korean public broadcast network KBS2.
|Episode
|Netflix Release Date
|1
|27/06/2022
|2
|28/06/2022
|3
|04/07/2022
|4
|05/07/2022
|5
|11/07/2022
|6
|12/07/2022
|7
|18/07/2022
|8
|19/07/2022
|9
|25/07/2022
|10
|26/07/2022
|11
|01/08/2022
|12
|02/08/2022
|13
|08/08/2022
|14
|09/08/2022
|15
|15/08/2022
|16
|16/08/2022
What is the plot of Cafe Minamdang?
The synopsis for Cafe Minamdang has been sourced from Soompi:
Follows the mysterious events experienced by the former profiler Han Joon and his colleagues. It will tell the story of a suspicious café named Minamdang and the clients that visit the café.
Who are the cast members of Cafe Minamdang?
Both of the lead actors in the series have featured on Netflix before however, it’s the first lead role on Netflix for actor Seo In Guk who had only starred in guest roles in Abyss and Navillera.
As for actress Oh Yeon Seo, she has already starred in Mad for Each Other and A Korean Odyessey.
Below is the full cast list for Cafe Minamdang:
|Role
|Cast Member
|Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before?
|Nam Han Joon
|Seo In Guk
|Doom at Your Service | The Smile Has Left Your Eyes | Shopping King Louie
|Han Jae Hee
|Oh Yeon Seo
|Mad for Each Other | A Korean Odyssey | Please Come Back, Mister
|Gong Soo Cheol
|Kwak Shi Yang
|Idol: The Coup | Alice | Welcome 2 Life
|Nam Hye Joon
|Kang Mi Na
|Summer Guys | Hotel del Luna | Dokgo Rewind
|Cha Do Won
|Kwon Soo Hyun
|Record of Youth | Crime Puzzle | Abyss
|Na Kwang Tae
|Jung Ha Joon
|Police University | Sisyphus: The Myth | Memorist
|Jang Doo Jin
|Jung Man Shik
|Undercover | Dramaworld 2 | The Goddess of Revenge
|Jonathan
|Baek Seo Hoo
|Color Rush 2 | Idol: The Coup | Color Rush
|Kim Cheol Geun
|Jung Eun Pyo
|River Where the Moon Rises | The Flower in Prison | All About My Mom
|Lee min Kyung
|Hwang Woo Seul Hye
|Uncle | Crash Landing on You | Love with Flaws
|Lee Ji Eun
|Park Hae In
|Again My Life | Backstreet Rookie
|TBA
|Song Jae Rim
|How To Be Thirty | I Wanna Hear You Sing | Secret Mother
|TBA
|Lucy
|Miracle | Be Melodramatic | To Be Continued
Are you excited for the release of Cafe Minamdang on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!