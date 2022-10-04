‘From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series’ Leaving Netflix in November 2022

The series adaptation of the Tarantino classic From Dusk Till Dawn will depart Netflix globally in November 2022 unless a new deal is struck to save it.

The series is a Netflix Original title in most regions outside of the United States, with Netflix being the only place to watch the show via streaming (some broadcast deals were struck elsewhere).

Netflix first picked up the show in August 2014, with each new season added shortly after its air date. The final season of From Dusk Till Dawn arrived in the summer of 2016 for those outside the US and in December 2016 in the US.

Robert Rodriguez is behind the show (he’s currently working with Netflix on a Spy Kids reboot) with D. J. Cotrona, Zane Holtz, Jesse Garcia, Eiza González, and Madison Davenport starring.

Here’s what you can expect if you decide to watch before the show departs:

“Bank-robbing brothers encounter vengeful lawmen and hungry demons south of the border in this original horror series.”

From Dusk Till Dawn is set to expire from Netflix in all regions, including the United States, on November 2nd, 2022. A notice is now displaying on the Netflix page, saying, “Last day to watch on Netflix: 1 November”.

Why is From Dusk Till Dawn leaving Netflix?

The TL;DR is that Netflix doesn’t own the underlying rights to the series.

The story around From Dusk Till Dawn even hitting Netflix is rather complicated given the show resulted from multiple production companies and distributors. The series even first aired on broadcast via the defunct El Rey Network.

The other production companies involved include Rodriguez International Pictures, FactoryMade Ventures, and Miramax.

We understand that Entertainment One is the owner of the streaming rights to the show; therefore, if Netflix wants to keep From Dusk Till Dawn, it’ll have to agree to an extension, something the streamer hasn’t done with departures. According to Variety VIP, Netflix opted out of renewing its contract for Hemlock Grove (leaving in October 2022).

As we’ve covered for quite some time, the list of Netflix Originals leaving the service is ballooning, with co-productions and exclusive distribution deals coming to an end.

Keep an eye on our November removals list for more on what’s leaving Netflix in November 2022.

Will you miss From Dusk Till Dawn when it leaves Netflix in November? Let us know in the comments.