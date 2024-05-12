‘Queen of the South’ Leaving Netflix UK & US in May and June 2024

Queen of the South ended its fifth season on USA Network in 2021 with all 62 episodes streaming on Netflix in most regions worldwide, but that’ll soon change as the show is set to bleed off Netflix starting as early as May and June 2024, depending on where you live.

Developed by M.A. Fortin and Joshua John Miller, Queen of the South concluded last year after its 62-episode run. The show follows Teresa Mendoza, played by Alice Braga, who starts from humble beginnings to building a vast drug empire.

Netflix US received the final season in April 2022, while Netflix internationally added the final season earlier in ’22.

Now, we should note these two removals we’re about to cover is coming a lot sooner than we had previously predicted – that article has now been taken offline and redirected here. We predicted that the US wouldn’t lose the series until 2025 and internationally until 2027. That looks to have changed, though, as notices have begun suggesting it’ll be removed sooner.

Queen of the South Leaving Netflix US in June 2024

Let’s start with the United States, where seasons 1-4 of Queen of the South will depart in full on June 6th, 2024. That means your last day to watch is June 5th, at least according to a new notice displaying when you begin watching the show.

That removal date lines up four years following the fourth season being added, and indeed, when booting up an episode from season 5, the notice of removal isn’t currently displaying.

We’ve taken a screenshot of what the removal notice currently displaying within Netflix looks like:

As always, removal dates are absolutely subject to change, and with any luck, the first four seasons are scheduled for departure by mistake and will be leaving later down the line.

When will Queen of the South be Leaving Netflix Internationally?

Netflix UK is similarly losing seasons 1 through 4 and earlier than the US. According to the notice displayed on the show, your last day to watch the show is May 28th, with the removal planned for May 29th. Season 5 will remain on Netflix UK through March 2026.

We checked a few other countries with removal dates aligned with our original prediction. For example, Canada and select European territories are due to see the series on Netflix on June 16th, 2027 – so you’ve got a good three years to continue watching.

One final note: If you’re planning on signing up to Netflix to rewatch or watch Queen of the South for the first time, you’ll need to do so on Netflix’s premium tiers, as it’s unavailable on Netflix’s ad tier.

Will you miss Queen of the South when it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.