Australian Comedy Series ‘Upper Middle Bogan’ To Stream on Netflix US

In a last-minute addition to the scheduled November 1st arrivals, Netflix has confirmed it will soon stream the critically acclaimed Australian ABC comedy Upper Middle Bogan.

We understand that Netflix in the United States is set to receive all three seasons of the show by November 1st. This isn’t the first time the series has streamed in the United States, as it has previously been available on Prime Video, where it remains accessible today. Prime Video also streams the series in other locations like Canada and the United Kingdom (with ITVX also holding the rights in the UK). In Australia, Netflix has been streaming the show since late 2022, according to Unogs, and it was initially expected to leave on November 1st. However, the license has been renewed until November 2026.

The plot revolves around Bess Denyar and her relatively normal, respectable family. Bess works as a doctor, and her husband is an architect. Their lives are turned upside down when Bess discovers her mum isn’t her birth mother but instead adopted her, leading to the discovery that her biological parents live just down the road and operate a drag racing team, living an unconventional lifestyle.

The show aired in Australia on ABC from 2013 to 2016, spanning three seasons and 24 episodes. The cast includes Annie Maynard, Robyn Nevin, Patrick Brammall, Glenn Robbins, Robyn Malcolm, and Michala Banas.

This isn’t the only significant Australian acquisition Netflix has made recently. Last summer, they picked up the rights to season 1 of Fisk, the comedy series starring Kitty Flanagan. Season 2 arrived later in the year, and season 3 is expected to drop soon. That said, Netflix recently lost one of the biggest Australian shows it ever acquired rights to when all eight seasons of the prison drama Wentworth left Netflix in the US.

For more on what’s coming up on Netflix in the United States throughout November 2024, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.