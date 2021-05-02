Crackle Original Series ‘StartUp’ Coming to Netflix

Netflix is set to license the flagship series of Crackle’s Original lineup StartUp in May 2021 with multiple regions set to get all three seasons of the Sony-produced show that first debuted back in 2016.

Crackle Originals are a bit of a bygone at this point with only a handful of Originals currently in production for the AVOD service. Alongside The Art of More, The Oath, and Chosen, StartUp was among the flagship dramas for Crackle’s platform.

First released in 2016, the show went on to run for three seasons across 30 episodes on Crackle but now it seems that Netflix is going to be showcasing the show.

Multiple regions are currently listing the series for release with “multiple seasons” on May 4th, 2021 including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom (check your coming soon tabs within the various Netflix apps to know if it applies in your region).

The story of the series revolves around a new digital currency that’s being created by less than savory dudes and we follow attempts to bring down the operation from the point of view of a crooked FBI agent.

Among the cast for the show were Adam Brody, Edi Gathegi, Otmara Marrero, Martin Freeman, and Ron Perlman.

Why is StartUp coming to Netflix?

If you’re not aware of Crackle’s recent history, allow us to fill you in. Crackle was originally owned by Sony but in recent years has sold off the service to Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. Full control was handed to the new owners back in December last year.

Most of the shows and movies produced exclusively for Crackle are from Sony Pictures Television who evidently also own the distribution rights and with them now coming up, it appears that Netflix wanted in on the series and picked up the global rights.

This obviously creates a potential precedent for Netflix acquiring other titles from the Crackle Originals library which we’ll speculate on in the future.

For now, let us know if you’re looking forward to catching StartUp on Netflix on May 4th, 2021 in your region in the comments down below.