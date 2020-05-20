‘Cheers’ Seasons 1-11 Leaving Netflix in July 2020

The next big removal from Netflix is coming on July 1st, 2020 with the removal of all eleven seasons of Cheers from Netflix US. Why is it leaving and where will it stream next?

The feel-good sitcom series that aired on NBC between 1982 and 1993 with over 275 episodes across 11 seasons has been a staple show for many and has been streaming on Netflix for years.

The rights to Cheers are owned by CBS, not NBC.

We first covered the prospect of Cheers leaving Netflix all the way back in September 2019. With the recent announcement of Peacock and the inclusion of Cheers, it made it clear to us at least that the show would be departing Netflix.

Now, halfway through 2020, that’s become a reality with all 11 seasons set to leave Netflix in the US on July 1st, 2020.

Why is Cheers leaving Netflix?

Simply put, the license deal for the show is up. CBS chooses who gets to stream the show and if Netflix or CBS fails to agree on a price for the show to stay moving forward it departs.

Cheers will follow other NBC shows off of Netflix

It’s not the only high profile NBC series to leave. Earlier in 2020, Friends left Netflix to head for HBO Max in late May 2020. We’re also set to see two other more modern comedies from Netflix leave too with Parks and Recreation leaving in October and perhaps the biggest removal, The Office being pulled in January 2021.

Elsewhere, Netflix could lose other sitcoms such as That ’70s Show by the end of the year too. There have been a few acquisitions such as Community and Seinfeld in 2021 but there’s far more potentially leaving than there is coming in.

Where is Cheers streaming next?

At the moment the show is available on CBS All Access and Hulu. It’s also thought that the show could appear on Peacock too. The reality is, however, that the rights coming to an end could suggest we see a shuffle and a new exclusive home for the series.

Cheers only streams on Netflix in the United States so it won’t be leaving any other Netflix region although this all but strips out the possibility that it now gets added elsewhere in the world.

Will you miss Cheers once it leaves Netflix come July?