Multiple ‘Transformers’ Series and Movies Leaving Netflix in January 2025

It will be a busy start to the year when it comes to the rotation of series and movies on and off of the service. Sadly, kids and family titles are the major ones that will be removed, so below, we’ll give you a heads-up on all four of the significant Transformers series leaving Netflix in the US on January 1st, plus some other snippets of news, too.

So let’s dive in; what series are leaving, and where are they leaving?

Transformers Prime (Season 1 – 26 episodes) – “With the help of three human allies, the Autobots once again protect Earth from the onslaught of the Decepticons and their leader, Megatron.”

– “With the help of three human allies, the Autobots once again protect Earth from the onslaught of the Decepticons and their leader, Megatron.” Transformers: Robots in Disguise (Season 1 – 26 Episodes) – “When a prison ship crash unleashes hundreds of Decepticons on Earth, Bumblebee leads a new Autobot force to protect humankind.”

– “When a prison ship crash unleashes hundreds of Decepticons on Earth, Bumblebee leads a new Autobot force to protect humankind.” Transformers: Cyberverse (Seasons 3-4 – 27 episodes) – “Optimus Prime and the AllSpark are missing — and only a memory-scrambled Bumblebee holds the key to finding them in this animated sci-fi series.”

– “Optimus Prime and the AllSpark are missing — and only a memory-scrambled Bumblebee holds the key to finding them in this animated sci-fi series.” Transformers: Rescue Bots (Season 1 – 26 episodes) – “Follow the adventure of four young transformers, Heatwave, Chase, Blades and Boulder, and their human counterparts: a family of emergency responders.”

Many of these shows will continue to stream via clips on YouTube, although we’re not sure if there’s a permanent new streaming home. Most of the other Transformers series are streaming on services like Plex, The Roku Channel, Tubi and Pluto TV.

And while we’re on the subject, we should mention that all the Transformers live-action movies from Michael Bay that were added on Netflix in the United States on December 1st will all be departing the streamer after only a month. Your last day to watch all of these is December 31st, 2024. As a quick reminder, those are:

Transformers (2008)

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009)

Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014)

What Transformers series will be staying on Netflix beyond January 1st?

Not all the Transformers titles are leaving. All Netflix original titles will stay for at least another few decades. Those are the Transformers: War for Cybertron series that was split into three separate series (or a trilogy as Netflix dubs it): Siege, Earth Rise and Kingdom.

The only other licensed Transformers title on Netflix came as part of three pickups from Nickelodeon in November, with that being Transformers: Earthspark. That series isn’t particularly well reviewed and all 18 episodes making up the first season will remain on Netflix through March 1st, 2026. Only the first season was added with the other two seasons currently exclusive to Paramount+. The series was also licensed to Netflix internationally last Summer.

As we mentioned, a number of other titles for kids are leaving Netflix at the start of the New Year. We’ve already covered multiple Power Rangers series leaving Netflix, and other titles like Oddbods, Larva, Beyblade Burst Rise, Gecko’s Garage, Arpo, lots of Blippi, and Fireman Sam are all on the chopping block. For the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in January 2025, stay tuned to What’s on Netflix.

Are you disappointed Netflix is losing all these Transformers titles? Let us know in the comments.