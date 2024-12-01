New Releases on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series This Week: December 1st, 2024

Welcome to a slightly belated weekly recap of everything new that hit Netflix in the United States over the past seven days. If you’re a Transformers Michael Bay fan, Christmas has come early for you, but what else did Netflix add over the Thanksgiving festive period? Here’s a recap of everything new on Netflix and what’s been trending.

It was a quiet first of the month, in fairness, with only 26 new additions compared to the 61 departures, which includes most of the Netflix interactive specials. Don’t forget you can keep up to speed with all the new arrivals scheduled throughout December 2024 here.

Now, let’s get into our highlights:

What to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Transformers (2007)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Director: Michael Bay

Cast: Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox, Josh Duhamel

Writer: Roberto Orci, Alex Kurtzman, John Rogers

Runtime: 144 min / 2h 24m

Left cheek! Left cheek! Say what you will about where Michael Bay’s Transformers movies transcended; there’s no denying that the first movie was a juggernaut upon release and is an excellent popcorn watch to this day. Featuring Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox at the height of their stardom, the movie bought the Hasbro toys to the big screen with the Autobots preparing to face off against the Decepticons as they battle over the all spark. It’s got some iconic scenes and some incredibly “memeable” dialogue.

Netflix has four Transformers movies today, with the sequels Revenge of the Fallen and Dark of the Moon dropping in addition to Age of Extinction, which saw Mark Wahlberg take over the reins. Sadly, all the newer movies like Transformers One and Bumblebee weren’t added today.

Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Drama, History, Thriller

Director: Kathryn Bigelow

Cast: Jessica Chastain, Joel Edgerton, Chris Pratt

Writer: Mark Boal

Runtime: 157 min / 2h 37m

This war thriller frequently comes and goes from Netflix, and we’re happy to see it back now 12 years after its initial theatrical release. It tells the story of the aftermath and subsequent manhunt for Osama bin Laden after the tragic 9/11 attacks that took place across the United States. Sterling performances and a rich script bring it to life which is partly why it’s still reviewed well and spoken about to this day.

As it’s a Sony Pictures movie, you’ll need to be on a premium tier of Netflix, with every movie from the distributor still blocked on the advertising tier to this day.

Senna (Limited Series)

Number of episodes: 6

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Biography, Drama, Sport

Cast: Gabriel Leone, Kaya Scodelario, Matt Mella, Patrick Kennedy, Arnaud Viard, Steven Mackintosh

Rewinding to Friday’s new arrivals, the day was relatively quiet, with the main new addition being Senna, to which we want to give our whole-hearted endorsement here. It’s not perfect, but this is Netflix’s F1 equivalent of The Crown. With a truly global cast and story to be told, you’ll rewind the clock back to Ayrton Senna’s racing days as he battled through the pack to become of the biggest names in Formula 1 with a lasting legacy.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

28 New Movies Added This Week

A Haunted House (2013) – R – English

– R – English A Haunted House 2 (2014) – R – English

– R – English Afraid (2024) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Anthony Jeselnik: Bones and All (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Burlesque (2010) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Daddy Day Care (2003) – PG – English

– PG – English Faster (2010) – R – English

– R – English Little (2019) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Lucky Baskhar (2024) – TV-PG – Telugu

– TV-PG – Telugu Midway (2019) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Mononoke The Movie: The Phantom in the Rain (2024) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Open Season: Scared Silly (2015) – PG – English

– PG – English Our Little Secret (2024) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Project X (2012) – R – English

– R – English Sikandar Ka Muqaddar (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi

– TV-MA – Hindi Stealth (2005) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Dark Tower (2017) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Happytime Murders (2018) – R – English

– R – English The Snow Sister (2024) Netflix Original – TV-PG – Norwegian

– TV-PG – Norwegian Top Five (2014) – R – English

– R – English Transformers (2007) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Upon Open Sky (2023) – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish We’re the Millers (2013) – R – English

– R – English Without a Paddle (2004) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Zero Dark Thirty (2012) – R – English

17 New TV Series Added This Week

Asaf (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Turkish

– TV-MA – Turkish Bunk’d (Season 7) – TV-G – English

– TV-G – English Chef’s Table (Volume 7) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Find Me in Paris (Season 1) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Gurren Lagann (Season 1) – TV-14 – Italian

– TV-14 – Italian Inuyasha: The Final Act (Season 1) – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Is It Cake? Holiday (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Jin (Seasons 1-2) – TV-MA – Japanese

– TV-MA – Japanese Krish, Trish & Baltiboy Bharat Hain Hum (Season 2) – TV-G – Hindi

– TV-G – Hindi Love Never Lies: South Africa (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Senna (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The Creature Cases (Chapter 4) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English The Later Daters (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English The Madness (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The Tiny Chef (Season 1) – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English The Trunk (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Korean

Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week

The brand new Skydance Animation movie Spellbound got off to an incredibly slow start in the top 10s last week. However, it has been gaining pace over the Thanksgiving holiday, narrowly beating The Merry Gentlemen which put some distance between itself and Hot Frosty.

Spellbound (73 points) The Merry Gentlemen (71 points) Hot Frosty (45 points) Father Figures (44 points) Our Little Secret (40 points) Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy (36 points) The Secret Life of Pets (30 points) The Piano Lesson (18 points) Sing (18 points) The Christmas Chronicles (16 points) Afraid (15 points) The Snow Sister (13 points) The Lost Children (11 points) Rob Peace (8 points) Minions (1 points) The Boss Baby ( points) Girl Haunts Boy (1 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix This Week

An incredibly busy week in the Netflix TV top 10s this week with plenty of shows popping in and out of the top 10s over the past week. The brand new Ted Danson comedy A Man on the Inside, vying for a season 2 renewal, ultimately took home the top points.

A Man on the Inside (68 points) Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey (58 points) The Empress (50 points) Arcane (41 points) Rhythm + Flow (32 points) The Madness (29 points) Cobra Kai (25 points) Is It Cake? Holiday (24 points) A.P. Bio (24 points) 900 Days Without Annabel (15 points) Outer Banks (10 points) Our Oceans (9 points) The Later Daters (8 points) Dan Da Dan (3 points) The Great British Bake Off (3 points) When the Phone Rings (3 points) The Helicopter Heist (2 points) Tex Mex Motors (1 points) Sisters’ Feud (1 points)

