More ‘Power Rangers’ Seasons Leaving Netflix in 2025

It’s been a turbulent few years for Power Rangers fans, with plenty of ups and downs. Over the past couple of days, we’ve begun learning that Netflix will soon be losing multiple series come January 1st, 2025, in the US and internationally, too.

As you may have heard, Netflix and Power Rangers effectively ended their partnership this year with the news that the streamer wouldn’t be moving forward with any additional seasons, with Hasbro searching for a new distribution partner. That news came after it was revealed that Cosmic Fury would not return for a season 2 late last year.

Netflix was once home to a larger library of Power Ranger titles from 2016 through February 2021, when most older seasons were removed. Conversely, however, newer seasons from 2020 onwards would be exclusive to Netflix.

What Power Rangers Series Are Leaving Netflix in January 2025?

Let’s begin with the two seasons leaving Netflix globally on January 1st, 2025, with your last day to watch being December 1st:

Power Rangers Ninja Steel (2 Seasons – 44 episodes – 2017) – “A new generation of teen heroes uses superhuman ninja powers to battle the intergalactic villain Galvanax and save Earth from destruction.” Starring Caleb Bendit, Chris Reid, Chrysti Ane, Jordi Webber, Kelson Henderson, and Nico Greetham.

– “A new generation of teen heroes uses superhuman ninja powers to battle the intergalactic villain Galvanax and save Earth from destruction.” Starring Caleb Bendit, Chris Reid, Chrysti Ane, Jordi Webber, Kelson Henderson, and Nico Greetham. Power Rangers Beast Morphers (Season 2 – 22 episodes – 2020) – “A new breed of secret agents must stop a ruthless computer virus and its minions from stealing the unlimited clean energy source that created them.” Starring Abraham Rodriguez, Cosme Flores, Jacqueline Scislowski, and Jasmeet Baduwalia.

For everyone outside of the United States, seasons 1 and 2 of Power Rangers Dino Fury also leave on January 1st, 2025.

When will the other Power Rangers shows leave Netflix?

What about the remaining Power Rangers series? How long will they stay on Netflix? We can exclusively reveal their current removal dates (note that these are subject to change):

Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers (4 Seasons) – Leaving Netflix globally on January 1st, 2030

– Leaving Netflix globally on January 1st, 2030 Power Rangers Dino Fury – Leaving Netflix US in October 2032 (leaving Netflix internationally on January 1st, 2025 as outlined above)

– Leaving Netflix US in October 2032 (leaving Netflix internationally on January 1st, 2025 as outlined above) Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (2023) – Leaving Netflix US on April 19th, 2033

– Leaving Netflix US on April 19th, 2033 Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury (Season 1) – Leaving Netflix globally on September 20th, 2033

Where is the show moving to? The good news is that it is still available on multiple platforms. According to JustWatch in the United States, the show is partly on Plex, The Roku Channel, and Pluto TV. A large portion of the back catalog is also available on YouTube.

Power Rangers isn’t the only popular IP with titles leaving Netflix in January 2025. As we covered yesterday, Netflix in the US is set to lose three Transformers animated series: Transformers Prime, Transformers: Rescue Bots, and Transformers: Robots in Disguise. For more on what’s leaving Netflix in the US throughout January 2025, including all the movies and other series departing, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

Are you disappointed Power Rangers isn’t sticking around on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.