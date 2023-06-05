What’s Leaving Netflix Canada in July 2023

Summer is in full swing, and along with some great new movies and shows headed your way, there’s also going to be plenty leaving the Netflix Canada library in July 2023.

In case you missed it, we also kept track of all the movies and TV shows that left Netflix Canada in June 2023.

There are plenty of great classics, and modern, action movies leaving Netflix Canada in June, including John Wick, Top Gun, and Total Recall.

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on July 1st, 2023

Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai? (2019)

Angel Eyes (2001)

Antiviral (2012)

Cold Mountain (2003)

The Debt (2003)

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Patient Zero (2016)

Pucca: Love Recipe (2018)

Robot Trains (2 Seasons)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Those Who Wished Me Dead (2021)

A Touch of Green (2016)

Against The Tide (2014)

Ali Baba and the 7 Dwarves (2015)

AnneFrank – Parallel Stories (2019)

The Benchwarmers (2006)

Bliss (1997)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Legacy (2012)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Breakout (1 Season)

Cleo & Cuquin (2 Seasons)

El Chema (1 Season)

Endless Love (2014)

Five Feet Apart (2019)

For Sarah (2022)

Gone Baby Gone (2007)

Heat (1986)

The High Note (2020)

The Iceman (2013)

John Wick (2014)

Joyful Noise (2012)

Jumanji (1995)

King Kong (2005)

The King of Staten Island (2020)

Larry Crowne (2011)

Lethal Weapon (3 Seasons)

My Birthday Song (2018)

Mystic Whispers (1 Season)

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown (2011)

Notting Hill (1999)

The Oath (1 Season)

Outlander (2008)

Pek Yakinda (2014)

Sex Tape (2014)

The Silence of Others (2019)

Sniper: Reloaded (2010)

Spice Up (2014)

The Stepfather (2009)

Tarzan (2013)

The Changes Everything (2019)

Top Gun (1986)

Total Recall (1990)

The Truth Seekers (2016)

Tulip Fever (2017)

The Ultimatum (2009)

Unriddle (2012)

Wild Rose (2019)

Wolf Creek 2 (2013)

World At Your Feet (1 Season)

The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes (3 Seasons)

Yes We Can! (2014)

Yours Faithfully (2012)

What’s Leaving Netflix Canada on July 3rd, 2023

Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection (2018) – Netflix Original Removal

Bangkok Love Stories: Plead (2019) – Netflix Original Removal

Hunter in the Blue Side of Manchester (2020)

King of Peking (2018)

Now You See Me (2013)

Now You See Me 2 (2016)

