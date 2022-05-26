Netflix K-Drama ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ Coming to Netflix in June 2022

It’s officially confirmed by Netflix that the law k-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo is coming to Netflix in June 2022. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Extraordinary Attorney Woo, including, the plot, cast list, and episode release schedule.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original law drama directed by Yoo In Shik, and written by screenwriter Moon Ji Won. Yoo In Shik is known for his work on Dr. Romantic, Vagabond, and Mrs. Cop. As for Moon Ji Won, Extraordinary Attorney Woo is only the second series written by her, the first was Innocent Witness.

When is the Extraordinary Attorney Woo Netflix release date?

At the time of publishing the first episode of the Extraordinary Attorney Woo is coming to Netflix on Wednesday, June 29th, 2022.

The series will have a total of sixteen episodes, and new episodes released twice a week on Wednesdays and Thursdays for a total of 8 weeks. The finale will air on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022.

Each episode will have an approximate runtime of 60 minutes.

Please Note: Release dates are subject to change.

Episode Release Schedule

Episodes Netflix Release Date 1 29/06/2022 2 30/06/2022 3 06/07/2022 4 07/07/2022 5 13/07/2022 6 14/07/2022 7 20/07/2022 8 21/07/2022 9 27/07/2022 10 28/07/2022 11 03/08/2022 12 04/08/2022

What is the plot of Extraordinary Attorney Woo?

27-year-old lawyer Woo Young Woo graduated at the top of her class at the prestigious Seoul National University for college and law school. Boasting an impressive memory, a wonderfully creative thought process, and a 164 IQ score. However, due to her Aspergers Syndrome, she still finds herself struggling in everyday interactions.

Who are the cast members of Extraordinary Attorney Woo?

Both leads of Extraordinary Attorney Woo have featured on Netflix before.

Actress Park Eun Bin starred in The King’s Affection in the roles of Yeon Seon, Lee Hwi, and Dam Yi. Outside of Netflix, Park Eun Bin was praised for her performance in Hot Stove League.

Kang Tae Oh starred in both seasons of My First First Love. In 2020 he starred in Run On and most recently was seen in the k-drama Thirty-Nine.

Below is the confirmed cast list for Little Women:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Woo Young Woo Park Eun Bin The King’s Affection | Hot Stove League | Age of Youth 2 Lee Joon Ho Kang Tae Oh Doom at Your Service | Run On | My First First Love Jung Myung Seok Kang Ki Young Moment at Eighteen | Vivid Romance | Tunnel Woo Gwang Ho Jeon Bae Soo All of Us Are Dead | Tracer | The King: Eternal Monarch Han Seon Young Baek Ji Won Snowdrop | Artificial City | Melancholia Tae Soo Mi Jin Kyung Melancholia | Homemade Love Story | Dr. Romantic 2 Dong Geulami Joo Hyun Young As Your Heart Tells | Best Mistake | Govengerrs Choi See Yeon Ha Yoon Kyung Hospital Playlist | She Would Never Know | Matrimonial Chaos Kwon Min Woo Joo Jong Hyuk The Veil | Yumi’s Cells | D.P. Kim Min Shik Im Sung Jae Hush | Welcome 2 Life | A Year-End Medley TBA Lee Gi Young A Business Proposal | Chimera | Vagabond

