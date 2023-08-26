7 Best New Movies and TV Shows Added to Netflix This Week: August 26th, 2023

There’s plenty for subscribers to watch this weekend as we list the 7 best new movies and TV shows added to Netflix this week.

N = Netflix Original

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (2023) N

Director: Sammi Cohen

Genre: Comedy | Runtime: 103 Minutes

Cast: Idina Menzel, Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler

Adam Sandler’s daughters, Sadie and Sunny, take center stage in Netflix’s latest comedy. This will also be the 9th Netflix Original movie starring Adam Sandler.

“Stacy and Lydia are BFFs who’ve always dreamed about having epic bat mitzvahs. But things start to go comically awry when a popular boy and middle school drama threatens their friendship and their rite of passage.”

Baki Hanma (Season 2 Part 2) N

New Episodes: 14

Genre: Action, Drama | Runtime: 25 Minutes

Cast: Troy Baker, Kirk Thornton, Mick Wingert, Ray Chase, Edward Bosco

The climactic end to Baki is finally here as Baki finally takes on the strongest martial artist on earth, his father, Yamamoto.

“After overcoming countless intense battles with powerful enemies, the time is finally ripe for Baki to face his father, Yujiro Hanma, who is said to be “the strongest creature on Earth.” Before this battle, Baki chooses Biscuit Oliva also known as Mr. Unchained as an appropriate sparring partner. Oliva is currently incarcerated in a prison called the “Black Pentagon,” home to only the most violent criminals. In order to fight Oliva, Baki gets himself imprisoned in the Black Pentagon. However, in addition to his desired sparring partner, a number of terrifying fighters also await him here.”

Killer Book Club (2023) N

Director: Carlos Alonso Ojea

Genre: Horror, Thriller | Runtime: 89 Minutes

Cast: Veki Velilla, Iván Pellicer, Álvaro Mel, Hamza Zaidi, María Cerezuela

Looking for a little something different to stream on Netflix this weekend? Then don’t sleep on Carlos Alonso Ojea’s horror thriller Killer Book Club!

“Eight horror-loving friends fight for their lives when a killer clown who seems to know the grim secret they share begins to pick them off, one by one.”

Ragnarok (Season 3) N

New Episodes: 6

Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy | Runtime: 45 Minutes

Cast: David Stakston, Jonas Strand Gravli, Herman Tømmeraas, Theresa Frostad Eggesbø, Synnøve Macody Lund

Arguably the most popular Norwegian series on Netflix to date, Ragnarok comes to an end with its third season.

“In the small fictional town of Edda, youths coming of age are forced to respond to climate changes. The ice caps are melting at an unanticipated rate; people go through long periods of drought; the winters are too warm; people experience extreme cold snaps more and more frequently–in all ways, extreme weather conditions. The world is changing, and some might claim that we’re heading towards a new Ragnarok. Unless someone intervenes in time.”

The Big Short (2015)

Director: Adam McKay

Genre: Biography. Crime, Drama | Runtime: 130 Minutes

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Brad Pitt, Jeremy Strong

One of the most enlightening comedies of the 2010s, it’s thanks to movies like The Big Short that paved the way for Adam McKay’s award-winning comedy Succession.

“In 2006-2007 a group of investors bet against the United States mortgage market. In their research, they discover how flawed and corrupt the market is.”

Untold: Swamp Kings (Season 1) N

New Episodes: 4

Genre: Documentary, Sport | Runtime: 182 Minutes

Cast: Tim Tebow, Urban Meyer, Brandon Spikes, Ryan Temper, Pat Dooley

“This docuseries explores how legendarily ruthless football coach Urban Meyer turned the ragtag 2000s-era Florida Gators into a ferocious winning machine.”

Destined with You (Season 1) N

New Episodes: 16 (Weekly)

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Jo Bo Ah, Rowoon, Ha Joon, Yura, Hyun Bong Sik

Netflix’s new weekly K-drama could be a huge hit for streaming services, thanks to cast members featuring K-pop stars such as Rowoon, and Yura.

“Follows a successful lawyer who has everything, but who is plagued by a family curse, and turns out that the one who holds the secret to breaking it is the seemingly ordinary civil servant.”

