Samurai Shodown Mobile Netflix Games Launch Confirmed for Late August 2023

Having been teased over the summer, we finally have a release date and some first looks at the new mobile port Samurai Shodown that’s coming exclusively on mobile to Netflix Games on August 29th, 2023.

Samurai Shodown is a popular fighting game franchise developed by SNK. The series debuted in 1993 and has since become known for its unique take on the traditional 2D fighting game genre that’s best known for entries like Tekken, Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat.

Article continues below...



In 2019, the franchise was bought to modern devices such as the PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC in an entry simply labeled Samurai Shodown.

Now that version of the game, which received an 8.2 (Great) rating from IGN, is headed to Netflix Games with no microtransactions and no advertisements.

This isn’t the first time you may have heard about Samurai Shodown making its way onto Netflix Games.

In June 2023, Wario64 on Twitter/X spotted a YouTube video that had been put live accidentally by the Netflix account debuting the news that the game was coming to Netflix.

The game page is not quite live yet on search or Netflix’s interface but can be accessed by the direct URLs for the Google Play store and iOS store, respectively.

The description for the game is as follows:

“Focus your mind. Draw your blade. Embrace death. Anticipate, disarm and attack your opponent to taste sweet victory in this classic fighting reboot. Fight to the death! The classic blade-wielding fighting series returns with this mobile game set one year before the first installment, blending beautifully updated high-end visuals and gameplay with the faithfully reproduced mechanics and atmosphere that first made Samurai Shodown a hit. Warriors and combatants from various backgrounds — each with their own goals — are about to battle to fulfill their destinies! Features: • An enduring legacy: The new game aims to bring the same tense and exhilarating action that the series is known for. Intense and epic battles are back! • Stunning visuals: Using the power of UNREAL® ENGINE 4, the series is able to achieve a level of detail never before seen for a totally new visual experience! • A diverse set of characters: From a lively Texan ninja to a wise, clumsy Chinese warrior — take your pick from more than a dozen playable characters with memorable moves tailored to their unique personalities.”

Samurai Shodown is one of three Netflix games added in August with the other two being LEGO® Legacy: Heroes Unboxed and WrestleQuest. They pushed the Netflix Original Games library to over 70 titles, which is expected to hit 100 by the year-end.

Are you looking forward to playing Samurai Shodown on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.