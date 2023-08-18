9 Great Movies to Watch on Netflix Leaving At The End Of August 2023

Looking for a new movie to watch? Why not check out one of the dozens of movies that will soon expire from the service by the end of the month? We’ve picked out our nine top picks.

Don’t forget to start combing through the full list of what’s set to leave Netflix in September 2023 to catch any movie or series you want to watch before it’s too late. For the most part, most movies and series will move over to a Netflix competitor, but some will become unavailable for good.

Please note: this list primarily covers Netflix in the United States – other regions’ lineups vary.

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

Last day to watch on Netflix: August 31st, 2023

One of the best cult comedies of the early 2000s, A Knight’s Tale has aged like a fine wine, and we’ll be sad to see it leave the Netflix library. One of many great performances from the late Heath Ledger, if you have never watched A Knight’s Tale before, then there’s no time like the present.

“After his master dies, a peasant squire, fueled by his desire for food and glory, creates a new identity for himself as a knight.”

American Hustle (2013)

Last day to watch on Netflix: August 31st, 2023

American Hustle failed to win any of its 10 Oscar Nominations; however, when you consider the movies it competed against, it’s a wonderful reminder of just how great the movies were around 2013. With some fantastic performances from a star-studded cast, American Hustle is 100% worth your time.

“A con man, Irving Rosenfeld, along with his seductive partner Sydney Prosser, is forced to work for a wild F.B.I. Agent, Richie DiMaso, who pushes them into a world of Jersey powerbrokers and the Mafia.”

The Bad Guys (2022)

Last day to watch on Netflix: August 31st

One of two big animated movies set to leave Netflix come the end of the month is The Bad Guys, which came to Netflix as part of the refreshed DreamWorks’ first window deal at the streamer.

All is not lost for Netflix fans of The Bad Guys, a Christmas special is still bound for the service exclusively towards the tail end of this year.

“To avoid prison, a gang of notorious animal criminals pretends to seek being rehabilitated, only for their leader to realize that he genuinely wants to change his ways.”

Bruce Almighty (2003)

Last day to watch on Netflix: August 31st, 2023

Jim Carrey’s decade of dominance includes some massive pop-culture classics such as Ace Ventura, The Mask, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Truman Show, Bruce Almighty, and more! Bruce Almighty has one of the funniest concepts involving religions in comedy, and Jim Carrey was at his maniacal best as Bruce Nolan.

“Bruce Nolan toils as a ‘human interest’ television reporter in Buffalo, N.Y., but despite his high ratings and the love of his beautiful girlfriend, Bruce remains unfulfilled. At the end of the worst day in his life, he angrily ridicules God—and the Almighty responds, endowing Bruce with all of His divine powers.”

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007)

Last day to watch on Netflix: August 31st, 2023

The roles of Tom Hanks’ incredible career have often been defined by the heroes he has portrayed, and he often doesn’t get enough credit for the roles where the lines are blurred.

“The true story of Texas congressman Charlie Wilson’s covert dealings in Afghanistan, where his efforts to assist rebels in their war with the Soviets had some unforeseen and long-reaching effects.”

Chicken Run (2000)

Last day to watch on Netflix: August 31st

With the Chicken Run sequel arriving on Netflix this December, we couldn’t recommend highly enough giving the original, which was released over two decades ago (!), another spin to get pumped for the new Aardman entry.

Completed with Aardman’s signature stop-animation, the original Chicken Run holds up remarkably well and is a fun time for young kids and adults alike with a refined script and great characters.

If Beale Street Could Talk (2019)

Last day to watch on Netflix: August 31st

From Annapurna Pictures, this Oscar-winning movie is a true hidden gem on Netflix every time it cycles onto the platform and has one song, Agape, that I think is my favorite ever original piece of music produced for a movie.

The romance tells the story of a young woman facing hardship while carrying on with a pregnancy while trying to prove her childhood friend is innocent of a crime.

KiKi Layne and Stephan James star. Barry Jenkins directs.

InuYasha Movie Collection

Last day to watch on Netflix: September 1st

Some classic anime leave Netflix in early September, with the four movies leaving being:

InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time

InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass

InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler

InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island

The Water Man (2021)

Last day to watch on Netflix: August 25th

This Certified Fresh movie on RottenTomatoes is set to leave just before the end of the month but is so good we wanted to give it a nod before we round out the article.

The movie is about an 11-year-old Gunner who’s desperate to save his ailing mother, so he runs away from home on a quest to find a mythic figure rumored to have the power to cheat death.

This is an interesting removal, given how Netflix carries the movie elsewhere. As you may know, The Water Man is actually a Netflix Original title in almost every region around the world except the United States. That’s because RLJE Films retained the rights in the States so it could release it theatrically before coming to Netflix a month after all other regions got it.

The movie stars David Oyelowo (who also directs), Rosario Dawson, Lonnie Chavis, Amiah Miller, Alfred Molina, and Maria Bello.

Note: Contains additional reporting from Jacob Robinson.